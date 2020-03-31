Party Fire Truck Up for Grabs Complete with NASCAR Simulator and Dance Floors

In the aftermath of the September 11 attacks in 2001, among the hardest hit by the collapse of the World Trade Center towers were the New York firefighters. Along with the over 300 of them that lost their lives back then, fire houses across the city lost over 90 vehicles, ranging from repair trucks to ladders and pumpers.
Soon after the event, there was an avalanche of support for America’s emergency responders. It manifested itself in a variety of ways, from financial donations to flying the American flag at windows. And there were those that opted to express their support in more creative ways, even years after the traumatic event.
At the 2015 Daytona 500 infield party, this specially prepared 1992 Seagrave fire truck made its debut, as both a way to honor the sacrifice of those who lost their lives back then, and one to celebrate life itself.
Wrapped in a custom 9/11 vinyl that pays tribute to the men and women who were lost in 2001, the firetruck is not meant to be something that brings sadness, but joy. And lots of it, if we are to judge by what was crammed in there.
Under the stunning exterior looks, the builders of the truck hid a world of electronic wonders. There are a number of flat screen TVs spread throughout, getting their signal from a mobile satellite receiver. There’s air conditioning, of course, there’s a patio, and there’s even a Fireman pole, on top of which the American flag flies.
But most importantly, the interior of the fire truck hides a full scale NASCAR simulator. And if that is not enough, there are two dance floors, on both the lower and upper decks, complete with lighting systems.
The truck, with all its wonders, is for sale, and will go under the hammer in May in Indianapolis, as part of the Mecum auction still planned to take place.
