New Model S Drag Races Lamborghini Again, Proves Teslas Are Getting Faster

Probably the most famous Carwow drag race videos of all time involve Mat Watson going up against Yianni, the celebrity car wrapper, in one of his personal Lamborghinis. The guy takes things quite personally, and today, he brought his custom Aventador over for a drag race against a newer version of the Tesla Model S.
Tesla EVs are more like consumer electronics, and we don't mean that in a negative way. The car has stayed about the same over the years, but engineers work behind the scene to constantly extract more range and performance.
Almost exactly one year ago, this race happened for the first time. The Aventador won that just barely. However, because Lamborghini doesn't make over-the-air performance updates, its performance has stayed the same. The S version still acks a 6.5-liter V12 engine that's been tuned to 740 hp and 509 lb-ft (690 Nm) of torque.
By contrast, this is a new Model S Performance that some say delivers 825 hp hp and 959 pound-feet (1,300 Nm) from its twin motors. These figures are never fully official, but that's exactly what makes Tesla drag races so interesting to talk about.
Weight can also play a big part in a shootout like this, as the Model S tips the scales at 4,941 pounds (2,241 kilograms), making it noticeably heavier than the Lamborghini. Even though it packs a massive engine, this is relatively light at just 3,583 lbs (1,625 kg), at least according to the numbers on the screen. Whichever ones you may find listed online still heavily favor the supercar.
So can the lighter Lambo still keep up with the tremendous Tesla? No, not really. In our book, if you have to keep asking for a re-do of a drag race over and over again, your car is just worse at launching. And in the rolling race, the Lambo needed to do 115 mph before it could pass the EV. Let's face it, that's as good as losing, since only a few places in the world let you go that fast legally.
