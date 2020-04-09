American Born and Raised Kia Telluride Should Get an Image Boost After WCOTY Win

When it first introduced the Telluride SUV at the Detroit Auto Show in 2019, South Korean manufacturer Kia knew it was on to something. Penned at the Kia Design Center in Irvine California, the model looked like it had all it needs to take on the giants of its segment, especially on the American market where the battle is the fiercest.
Kia’s gut feeling that the Telluride is exactly what the doctor prescribed (at least as far as critics are concerned) was confirmed this week by the World Car of the Year Awards (WCOTY) organization, which awarded it with its most coveted title.
The Telluride had to battle 29 vehicles from all over the world to get the title, and managed to beat all of them in the eyes of the 86 jurors that participated in the voting, including the other two finalists, the Mazda CX-30 and the Mazda3.
“Everyone at Kia is truly honored to receive not just one, but two awards from the World Car Awards judging panel,” said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and Head of Product Division at Kia Motors Corporation.
“This is one of the hardest-fought competitions in the global automotive industry, proving that the Telluride and Soul EV are both truly outstanding vehicles. These accolades are testament to the talents and efforts of a worldwide team, who all strive to create desirable, high-quality and practical cars that drivers love.”
The Telluride is a very American-looking SUV with balanced proportions and a very aggressive look. It is powered by a 3.8-liter GDI V6 engine mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and capable of generating 291 horsepower and 262 lb.-ft. of torque.
Capable of towing 5,000 pounds of cargo, the Telluride cuts no corners when it comes to what it has to offer for its occupants. Leather, simulated brushed metal and matte-finished wood make up the materials list chosen for the interior, infotainment needs are served by a large 10.25-inch touchscreen, and there’s even a 630-watt, 10-speaker Harman Kardon audio system to cater to the musical needs.
The Kia Telluride sells in the U.S. from $31,690. Despite the low price and imteresting offering, the nameplate only managed to sell a little over 20,000 units since its introduction, so maybe this distinction to its name might give it the boost it needs to build upon those numbers.
