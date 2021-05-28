Kia Is Giving Away Apple Watches, Doesn’t Actually Know What They’re Called

5 Google Releases Google Maps for iPhone Update with a Major New Feature

So no, it’s not iWatch. It’s Apple Watch. The best-selling smartwatch in the entire world. More specifically, the company says the first 1,500 customers of the exclusive EV6 First Edition model, which goes on sale on June 3 at 10 am PST online, will be allowed to choose from a free at-home charger, a credit within a national charging network, or an Apple Watch.Needless to say, the Apple Watch is probably the most compelling product for tech-savvy drivers, though let’s be honest about it, the charger is the one that comes in really handy given they’re buying an electric car.But the Apple Watch isn’t just a super-popular gadget, as it also comes with all kinds of new-gen capabilities. In the case of Kia drivers, it helps them connect to the EV6 suite of Kia Connect services and therefore interact with the smart capabilities of the car right from the wrist.The funny and rather odd thing given it’s happening in an official press release from Kia America is that the company got the name of the Apple Watch all wrong. That’s right, Kia called the device “iWatch,” even though the Apple Watch has been around since 2015 and there’s a good chance many people working in the company’s PR department own one in the first place.Worth knowing, especially for Kia staff, is that the iWatch is a trademark that Apple doesn’t actually own and which has caused quite a controversy when the Cupertino-based tech giant announced the Apple Watch six years ago.In fact, in the United States, iWatch is a trademark belonging to a company called OMG Electronics, while in Europe, it’s owned by Irish firm Probendi. The Apple Watch – iWatch name clash has also produced some legal trouble for Apple , with Probendi taking the company to court because it felt like the iPhone maker infringed on its trademark.So no, it’s not iWatch. It’s Apple Watch. The best-selling smartwatch in the entire world.

