Updated 2022 BMW X3 Leaks Ahead of Next Month’s Reveal, Has Sharper Styling

While we knew that BMW wasn’t going to make any major changes to its X3 and iX3 crossovers come facelift time, we never got the chance to see past the camouflage of whichever prototypes our spy photographers managed to come across. Until today, that is.
Images that show the 2022 BMW X3 and the iX3 have leaked online courtesy of MIIT (the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology), and we can tell immediately that the two crossovers feature sharper styling thanks to a wide range of small modifications.
Starting with the front fascia, we see a new kidney grille design that connects the two sides. Overall, the grille is also more angular, matching the restyled headlights that are longer and less bulky. The new headlights will also have new graphics, naturally, and we can see that the bumper has also been redesigned for good measure.
The first impressions are good, then. The 2022 BMW X3 should look more handsome than its predecessor, and the same goes for the all-electric iX3.
Moving on to the rear end, the shape of the taillights seems to be the same as before, more or less, but their appearance is different (tinted and with new graphics). The bumper is also different, and so are the tailpipes (still round but with angular finishers). Overall, these changes help make the X3 appear wider and more planted, which is a good thing for a compact SUV.
As for its interior, expect some new tech but nothing major. We’ll know more after its official debut, which is set to take place in June. The same goes for powertrains, where changes should be few and far between, such as additional mild-hybrid options with 48-volt architectures.
By the way, all the visual changes we’re getting in the facelifted BMW X3 should also make their way into the updated X4, which will probably make its debut either later this year or sometime in 2022.
