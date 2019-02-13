autoevolution

BMW X3 and X4 Get M Variants with 480 HP Engine

13 Feb 2019
For decades now, the M letter attached to a BMW has come to signify high-performance, much more so than on the company’s regular models. M is so cherished by the Bavarians, that they even call it the most powerful letter in the world.
Until this week, the M roster of vehicles comprised a wide lineup of models, ranging from the M2 Competition sedan to the X5 M SUV. As of this April, the smaller sports activity vehicles in the stabels, the X3 and X4, will be offered in M-flavor as well.

This long overdue expansion will not mean just a touch of M, but the full power of the tuning division, in the form of the most powerful six-cylinder inline engine ever used on M cars: a 3.0-liter unit that develops 480 horsepower and 600 Nm (442 lb-ft) of torque.

The engine is paired to an eight-speed M Steptronic transmission, the same deployed in the BMW M5, and the xDrive system. In this configuration, the BMW X3 M and the BMW X4 M share the same performance figures: 4.2 seconds naught to sixty acceleration time.

The launch of the M variants of the two mid-sized SUVs will be accompanied by the introduction of a tad faster (4.1 seconds acceleration time.) and slightly modified Competition counterparts for both.

Aside from the changes made to the two cars to improve their performance figures, BMW M has also made modifications to the exterior and interior, as it usually does with the cars it tweaks. These visual modifications can be further enhanced with the several available packages.

According to BMW, production for the X3 M and the X4 M is scheduled to begin as soon as April. Pricing has not yet been announced.

Full details on the two models can be found in the official BMW document attached in the press release section below.
