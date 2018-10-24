autoevolution

New BMW M6 Rendered as the Grand Tourer BMW Won't Build

24 Oct 2018, 12:13 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > U-turn
Remember the first spyshots of the new BMW 8 Series? These caused quite a stir, with most enthusiasts being glad that the flagship Grand Tourer of the German automaker is making a comeback. Of course, there is also a side effect, namely the axing of the 6 Series.
9 photos
BMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill CrashBMW M6 Nurburgring Oil Spill Crash
Sure, the Bavarians might have an ever-increasing appetite for filling up niches and yet the presence of the 8er means that a new 6er simply wouldn't make sense.

Of course, this also has M Division implications, as the M6 Coupe (here's a review of the now-old model), M6 Cabriolet and M6 Gran Coupe will be replaced by the corresponding 8 Series models.

Well, the Internet can never leave such things alone, which is how we ended up with the rendering above. The pixel play portrays an M6 Coupe, with this being built starting from the 2018 M5.

And while the big performance coup in the image looks appealing, we have to admit that there's simply no place for such a model in the BMW lineup.

Even so, with the interior space of the new BMW 3 Series being similar to that of the car it replaces, we're not expecting the future 4 Series to offer greater cabin room.

And with the 8er being larger than the 6 Series, the cabin space gap between the future M4 and the upcoming M8 is obviously greater than the one separating the retiring M4 and the outgoing M6.

There is one M model that could fit in showrooms, though, and that is the hypothetical Z4 M, a range-topper that the company has denied so far. Note that the spiciest model to date is the Z4 M40i.

The Germans quote the lack of proper demand when talking about the matter, but with such decisions having been reversed in the past, we might receive the M toy after all.

 

My latest edit, an M6 concept based on the 5 Series, this was very highly requested for me to make! @ Want an edit on your car, DM me. #Bmw #M6 #BmwM6 #M6Coupe #G32 #G33 #BmwLife #SupercarsOfLondon #BHP #Spec #650i #6Series #Bmw6Series #G30 #550i #F90 #BmwM5 #M5 #540i #5Series #F92 #F93 #F90M5 #340i #G20 #BmwM3 #BmwM4 #F82 #CarThrottle

A post shared by Car Renders & Photography (@j.b.cars) on Oct 21, 2018 at 12:00pm PDT

BMW M6 Bmw M BMW rendering pic of the day
The Three Horsemen of the Apocalypse The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on an Automobile The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7The Story of Donald Campbel and the Bluebird K7
Is It Cheating? What Is the Car Drag Coefficient? Sergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car DesignSergio Pininfarina: One of the Godfathers of Italian Car Design
Has Tesla Outgrown Its Maker? The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any DayFive Alfa Romeo Cars That Will Bring a Smile on Your Face Any Day
Is Tesla Model 3 the Safety Queen? Engine Layouts - Your Guide To What FF, RMR, And All In Between Mean How the License Plate Was IntroducedHow the License Plate Was Introduced
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? U.S. Turn Signals to Euro Style Turn Signals Conversion And Viceversa Coolest OEM Wheels Available On Production CarsCoolest OEM Wheels Available On Production Cars
BMW’s Future is Incredibly Unusual The Challenges Faced by Automakers in Their Switch to Euro 6c The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
BMW models:
BMW X7 (G07)BMW X7 (G07) Large SUVBMW 3 Series Sedan (G20)BMW 3 Series Sedan (G20) Medium PremiumBMW Z4BMW Z4 Roadster & ConvertibleBMW 8 Series CoupeBMW 8 Series Coupe CoupeBMW X5BMW X5 Large SUVAll BMW models  
 
 