New BMW M6 Rendered as the Grand Tourer BMW Won't Build

Remember the first spyshots of the new BMW 8 Series? These caused quite a stir, with most enthusiasts being glad that the flagship Grand Tourer of the German automaker is making a comeback. Of course, there is also a side effect, namely the axing of the 6 Series.
Sure, the Bavarians might have an ever-increasing appetite for filling up niches and yet the presence of the 8er means that a new 6er simply wouldn't make sense.
Of course, this also has M Division implications, as the M6 Coupe (here's a review of the now-old model), M6 Cabriolet and M6 Gran Coupe will be replaced by the corresponding 8 Series models.
Well, the Internet can never leave such things alone, which is how we ended up with the rendering above. The pixel play portrays an M6 Coupe, with this being built starting from the 2018 M5.
And while the big performance coup in the image looks appealing, we have to admit that there's simply no place for such a model in the BMW lineup.
Even so, with the interior space of the new BMW 3 Series being similar to that of the car it replaces, we're not expecting the future 4 Series to offer greater cabin room.
And with the 8er being larger than the 6 Series, the cabin space gap between the future M4 and the upcoming M8 is obviously greater than the one separating the retiring M4 and the outgoing M6.
There is one M model that could fit in showrooms, though, and that is the hypothetical Z4 M, a range-topper that the company has denied so far. Note that the spiciest model to date is the Z4 M40i.
The Germans quote the lack of proper demand when talking about the matter, but with such decisions having been reversed in the past, we might receive the M toy after all.
