2020 BMW M3 Looks Like a Baby M5, Will Debut With Up to 500 HP

HP

2018 was undoubtedly the year of the M5, a bruiser of a car with 600 horsepower and special M all-wheel-drive. The new M3 is starting to look like a baby version of that, although it probably won't impact the market this year. So for now, the M340i will have to do.These are the latest spyshots of the all-new M3, and they show more details than ever. Compared to the standard 3 Series, this model has wider fenders, a lower stance, and some X7-inspired kidney grilles. Interestingly, we can't see the design frills at the bottom of the headlights, but maybe they are provisional on this car.The profile shows a set of lightweight black wheels which sit in front of blue calipers and drilled discs. We know that the M3 will have three versions, starting with the Pure base model, which is said to pack 450 horsepower, followed by the normal one with 480 and the M3 Competition producing 500, though that will come a bit later. All this is pulled from a new twin-turbo 3-liter, which has been rumored on many occasions to have hybrid assistance of some kind.Of course, that's still not more than the C63 S or the Alfa Giulia. But BMW plans to cross that performance bridge with some power. Some models will have RWD, others an M-tuned xDrive, but we think the manual gearbox will be pretty rare on the G80 generation.Around the back, we can see just how much wider the M version of the 3 Series is. Quad exhaust pipes stem from a single muffler, which is visible due to the lack of a production diffuser.