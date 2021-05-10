Get Yourself a Seemingly Indestructible Kenai Truck Camper for Just $25K

Twin-Turbo Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Drag Races 1,300-HP Nissan Altima Drift Car

We don’t think much about the Altima , and based on the sales figures of the value-oriented sedan, not even Nissan cares too much about it. Be that as it may, someone has built a drift car that looks like an Altima. 42 photos



The secret to these ludicrous numbers comes in the guise of Garrett G30 turbos and plenty of additional cooling over a GT-R or an Altima. Constructed on a bespoke tubular frame, this fellow relies on a six-speed sequential for blistering-quick upshifts. Even though straight lines aren’t its forte, the one-of-one drift car promises to slay pretty much everything thanks to sticky tires and a curb weight of approximately 3,170 pounds (1,438 kilograms).



On the other lane of the runway, the boys at Hoonigan brought a 2015 model year Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat with a modified eight-speed automatic transmission and 1,050 horsepower on tap from a V8 engine. It’s the same



Clearly not your average Hellcat, the four-door land missile has been upgraded with forged pistons, connecting rods, as well as a forged crankshaft for good measure. Currently pushing 23 pounds per square inch of boost, the four-door Mopar machine can be easily upgraded to run at 30 psi.



The question is, can the twin-turbo Hellcat keep up with the twin-turbo Altima lookalike over the course of 1,000 feet? The answer to that is no, partially because the muscled-up Charger weighs 4,600 pounds (2,087 kilograms). Second time out on the track, the bi-tone Dodge gets a one-car advantage off the line, but still doesn’t have the traction to win the drag race.



As for the final showdown, rolling from 60 miles per hour (97 kilometers per hour) over 1,000 feet results in a tighter finish than expected because the narrow-body Hellcat claws into the tarmac much better than before. To find out which car won this race, skip the following clip to the 13:11 mark.



Editor's note: 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye pictured in the gallery. 2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye pictured in the gallery.