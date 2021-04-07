Lamborghini Aventador SVJ Screams Like Crazy Trying to Race 1,800 HP Speed Boat

Over the years we’ve seen everything from cars racing each other to going up against fighter jets – and that means the natural environment of a machine does not matter all that much when trying to get some views. So why not pitting a Lambo against a speedboat?
Of course, the two machines are to do their thing on the surface they were meant for. The Lambo comes out to play on the tarmac in the form of the Aventador SVJ with all its 770 hp, while the boat we’re talking about is a Nor-Tech 390 Sport, with quad Mercury engines that give it an estimated 1,800 hp troop.
So, how is this going to go? The guys over at Youtube channel Savage Garage went to Fort Myers to link up with the people from Sportboats Marine, and set up the race. They agree to take their respective vehicles from Fort Myers to the Big Carlos Pass bridge on the road or on the water, as each vehicle allows.
The crew does not say how big the distance to be covered is, but the two points are separated by about 21 miles (34 km).
Now, there are a few things you need to know before heading to the video below. The first is that huge amount of horsepower does nothing for the boat in terms of speed – it can go only up to 95 mph (153 kph), but it has one big advantage: it needs no roads to get where it’s going, so the 21-mile distance means nothing to it.
The Lambo on the other hand tops at 218 mph (350 kph), but it will never get to reach that on the roads in Florida, on account of traffic, construction work and, of course, legal limitations.
The last thing you need to know is that if you were expecting the two vehicles to race next to each other, one on land and the other on water, that’s not happening on account of not all the roads running directly by the shoreline.
But we do get to experience something that sounds like a beast coming to life. As the Lambo driver revs the engine, the screams it makes can be heard from the people inside the boat, a significant distance away.
You can experience that yourself in the video below. If you want to skip directly to the fun part, know the action starts at about 7 minutes into the video and see how it all ends.
So, how is this going to go? The guys over at Youtube channel Savage Garage went to Fort Myers to link up with the people from Sportboats Marine, and set up the race. They agree to take their respective vehicles from Fort Myers to the Big Carlos Pass bridge on the road or on the water, as each vehicle allows.
The crew does not say how big the distance to be covered is, but the two points are separated by about 21 miles (34 km).
Now, there are a few things you need to know before heading to the video below. The first is that huge amount of horsepower does nothing for the boat in terms of speed – it can go only up to 95 mph (153 kph), but it has one big advantage: it needs no roads to get where it’s going, so the 21-mile distance means nothing to it.
The Lambo on the other hand tops at 218 mph (350 kph), but it will never get to reach that on the roads in Florida, on account of traffic, construction work and, of course, legal limitations.
The last thing you need to know is that if you were expecting the two vehicles to race next to each other, one on land and the other on water, that’s not happening on account of not all the roads running directly by the shoreline.
But we do get to experience something that sounds like a beast coming to life. As the Lambo driver revs the engine, the screams it makes can be heard from the people inside the boat, a significant distance away.
You can experience that yourself in the video below. If you want to skip directly to the fun part, know the action starts at about 7 minutes into the video and see how it all ends.