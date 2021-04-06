Toyota Camry Funny Car Owns 3-Second Runs, Smashes Record Three Times

4 Tom Padilla's Red Dragon Nostalgia Funny Car Is Not Your Average Barn Find

Del Worsham is the new king of the funny car category, having set a new record in his Toyota Camry-lookalike dragster . Del smashed the record three times in a row at Funny Car Chaos at Texas Motorplex before settling for a 3.19-second benchmark. 1 photo



His second run was even faster, with the Toyota-bodied dragster nailing the 1/8-mile in just 3.20 seconds—this time around, with a trap speed of 265.03 mph (426.52 kph). But Del wasn't done. An even quicker run followed, setting a new record for the day with a sub-3.2-second sprint. Specifically, the clock froze at a jaw-dropping 3.19 seconds and 275.57 mph (443.48 kph).



But let's leave the numbers behind for a bit and take a closer a look at this Toyota-bodied monster. Of course, it's not a real Camry. Just like



Speaking of which, that blower sits atop an all-aluminum, Hemi racing engine. It roars like there's no tomorrow and spews seven-feet high flames through the side-exiting pipes. Good thing two of the three runs occur in the evening so we can see the light show. Also make sure you check out the loud noise this thing makes while going in reverse.



For more mind-bending speed runs, make sure you check out



Now hit the play button and crank up the volume for the best drag racing video you'll see today.



