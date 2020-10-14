2021 Nissan Altima Kicks Off From $24,300, VC-Turbo Goes for $30,650

AWD

Among its available benefits, the 2021 Nissan Altima can count on the Intelligent All-Wheel Drive, the Nissan Intelligent Mobility suite that includes the semi-autonomous ProPILOT Assist, the Nissan Safety Shield 360, and complete smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.The Japanese carmaker announced immediate availability at its U.S. dealers of the new model year, with MSRP kicking off at $24,300, which is the same as for the 2020 Altima. On the other hand, the 2021 version comes with a reworked range that includes five trim options.The base Altima S gets front wheel drive and the 2.5-liter inline 4-cylinder direct injection engine, which can be had on all grades. It delivers 188 horsepower and 180 lb. ft. (244 Nm) of torque and is exclusively coupled with the company’s Xtronic transmission. New for the 2021 model year is the arrival of a Driver Assist Package on the Altima S.Customers looking to add the available all-wheel drive will have to skip the first grade and upgrade to the SV, SR, and SL grade levels – whilecomes as a standard fixture on the flagship Platinum trim, which has a starting price of $34,100.Unfortunately, even though Nissan repositioned the SR grade in the middle of the lineup, pairing it to the 2.0-liter VC-Turbo can only be done inconfiguration for $30,650 (all prices exclude $925 for destination and handling).The world’s first production Variable Compression Turbo engine, introduced by the company back in 2018, comes with 236 hp and 267 lb. ft. (362 Nm) on the 2021 Altima. Just like the 2.5-liter, it is exclusively mated to the Xtronic gearbox.