2022 Nissan Rogue Sport (Qashqai) Gets Accurately Rendered

Nissan's big product offensive has already started in America. And while we're excited about the 400Z or the potential GT-R that's coming down the road, most Nissan buyers are just after a safe, cheap crossover like the 2022 Rogue Sport.
The baby Rogue is not an American product, as its life started in 2006 when it single-handedly invented the family crossover segment in Europe. While quite ugly, the first generation Qashqai (what it's called in Europe) posted year after year of sales growth.
A new Qashqai arrived in 2013 for the European market and had much better styling, extra safety features and economical engines. In 2017, Nissan USA announced the new Rogue Sport, which slots between the discontinued Juke and the normal Rogue. It's meant to be affordable, but as we know, America can't get enough crossovers.
This is what we believe the 2022 Rogue Sport/Qashqai will look like. You're not looking at the real car, which will only be shown next year, but a rendering from the Russian website Kolesa.
We have seen renderings of the new crossover before and they all look like this save for one element: the headlights. Some people think the bars aren't connected next to the grille because of how the 2021 Rogue came out. Honestly, it would look sharp either way.
The new model is supposed to be based on a new version of the CMF platform and we suspect all the engines will be aimed at fuel economy. It's possible that both the Rogue Sport and the Qashqai will rely on a new 1.3-liter turbo. It sounds a bit small, but we're seeing such powertrains more and more in America (think Buick Encore GX and Chevy Trailblazer).
Over in Europe, Nissan might still offer diesel engines for a while. The 1.5-liter dCi would now be equipped with exhaust gas after-treatment (AdBlue). For more power, they could also "borrow" the 1.8-liter from Renault.
