2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Borrows Front Fascia From Qashqai Facelift

Known as the Qashqai in Europe and Canada, the Rogue Sport is Nissan's entry in the compact crossover segment. Revealed at the 2019 Chicago Auto Show, the 2020 model year comes with Qashqai-infused styling, interior enhancements, and Nissan Safety Shield 360 as standard.







Rear Door Alert is also standard along, and for those who want semi-autonomous driving features,



"Our Rogue Sport is a critical vehicle in



The Japanese automaker hasn’t announced the pricing for the 2020 Rogue Sport, but don’t expect a big difference over 2019. The outgoing Rogue Sport starts at The redesign starts with a sculpted hood that complements the V-Motion grille and sharper bumper that integrates the LED daytime running lights. Out back, the combination light design sets the Rouge Sport apart from the 2019 model year. Elsewhere, Nissan added a 19-inch aluminum-alloy wheel design and two exterior colors, coming in the guise of Monarch Orange Metallic and Nitro Lime Metallic. Safety Shield 360 , previously offered on the SV and SL, is now standard on all 2020 models including the entry-level S trim. As part of the Nissan Intelligent Mobility strategy, the suite includes High Beam Assist, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, Blind Spot Warning, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Automatic Braking, and Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Protection.Rear Door Alert is also standard along, and for those who want semi-autonomous driving features, ProPILOT Assist can be specified for single-lane highway driving. As ever, front- and all-wheel-drive options will be complemented by a 2.0-liter naturally aspirated four-cylinder engine with 141 horsepower and an Xtronic transmission with Eco Mode.“Our Rogue Sport is a critical vehicle in Nissan ’s popular CUV lineup, slotted strategically between the Nissan Kicks and Rogue,” said Scott Shirley of Nissan North America, Inc. “We’re committed to keeping our SUV portfolio fresh – which also includes the redesigned Murano, new Pathfinder Rock Creek Edition and flagship Armada. Nissan is on a roll and we’re not letting up heading into 2020.”The Japanese automaker hasn’t announced the pricing for the 2020 Rogue Sport, but don’t expect a big difference over 2019. The outgoing Rogue Sport starts at $22,240 excluding the $995 destination freight charge, with the SV and SL coming in at $24,040 and $27,960, respectively.