2022 Nissan Qashqai (Rogue Sport) Spied Testing, Looks Pretty Sharp

Scheduled to reach dealers in 2021 as a 2022 model, the all-new Qashqai is the first top-to-bottom redesign since 2013 for the compact crossover. Recently spied in Spain, the footprint is similar to the outgoing CUV but the exterior features the Japanese automaker’s latest V-Motion grille and styling language.
Photographed by the carparazzi at high altitude on winding roads, the European brother of the Rogue Sport for the U.S. market borrows a lot from the X-Trail and Rogue. Just like the bigger sibling, the CMF platform will soldier on with front- and all-wheel drive as well as manual and CVT options for the tranny.
The split-headlight design mirrors the Juke as well, which means that Nissan is heading into an Audi-esque direction with the utility vehicle lineup. They’re not boring per se, but a little visual specialness wouldn’t hurt either. At the rear of the compact crossover, the Qashqai hides slim taillights that appear to stretch into the liftgate to emphasize width for a more hunkered-down appearance.
Look closer, and you’ll also notice the Qashqai has quite a similar wheelbase to the current generation. Nissan uses the same wheelbase for the old and new X-Trail and Rogue, but what this means is that the CMF hasn’t been redesigned as much as it was previously rumored. After all, Nissan is a bit strapped for cash.
On July 28th, the Japanese automaker announced net revenues of 1,174.2 billion yen, an operating loss of 153.9 billion, and a net loss of 285.6 billion for the first quarter of the 2020 fiscal year. The most important aspect is the difference in revenue over the three-month period of 2019, namely a drop of 50.5 percent. Sales-wise on a worldwide scale, the decline was pegged at 47.7 percent.
Back on topic, the Qashqai for the European Union is set to enter production next year at the Sunderland assembly plant in the United Kingdom. There is talk that Nissan will make do without turbo diesels in favor of electrified powertrains, namely 48-volt mild hybrids, true hybrids, as well as a plug-in hybrid.
One thing that is certain about the Qashqai is that an all-electric version won’t happen. The compact-sized Ariya has got that covered with rear- and all-wheel drive as well as two battery options. This is Nissan’s first application of the CMF-EV architecture, and just like its internal combustion-engined sibling, series production is scheduled to begin in 2021 at the Tochigi plant near Tokyo, Japan.
