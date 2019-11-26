Redesigned 2020 Nissan Rogue Sport Introduced With Bolder V-Motion Grille

Taking inspiration from the Qashqai sold in Europe, the Rogue Sport for the U.S. market and Canada has been refreshed for the 2020 model year. Three trim levels are on offer, starting with the S FWD at $23,240 excluding $1,095 for destination and handling.
The compact-sized sibling of the Rogue comes with a 2.0-liter engine, a four-cylinder with 141 horsepower on tap and sufficient torque for a vehicle in this segment. All models feature the Xtronic continuously variable transmission with Eco Mode, which is the third-best thing after a dual-clutch transmission and a good ol’ torque-converter automatic.
Up to 22.9 cubic feet of cargo space can be found behind the second-row seats, and folded flat into the floor, the volume levels up to 61.1 cubic feet. Nissan further makes a case for the segment-exclusive cargo system known as Divide ‘n’ Hide, which is included as standard equipment on the SV and SL grades with either front- or all-wheel drive.
Nissan Safety Shield 360 is now featured even on the S, featuring Automatic Emergency Braking with Pedestrian Detection, Rear Automatic Braking, High Beam Assist, Lane Departure Warning, Rear Cross Traffic Alert, and Blind Spot Warning. 6-way adjustments for the driver’s seat, 4-way for the front passenger seat, a rear-seat center armrest with heating and cooling vents, there’s a lot to like about the Rogue Sport even on a budget.
The interior benefits from updated trim finishers while the exterior is focused on “a more technical feel” according to the Japanese automaker. What Nissan tries to say by that is greater differentiation from the Rogue, and key design changes kick off with the V-motion grille, redesigned taillamps, sharp-looking bumpers, and restyled alloy wheels.
Also new for 2020 are the 19” aluminum-alloy wheels as well as two exterior colors (Nitro Lime Metallic and Monarch Orange Metallic). ProPILOT Assist can also be had, along with goodies such as Intelligent Driver Alertness, Traffic Sign Recognition, and a premium auto system from Bose with a subwoofer in the trunk. The NissanConnect 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system, as expected, knows how to Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.
