2018.5 Nissan Rogue Sport Adds More Safety Technology as Standard

Automatic Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert is now standard on every trim level of the Nissan Rouge Sport, including the S FWD that starts at $22,110 excluding $975 for the destination and handling. For the S AWD, the automaker charges a premium of $1,350 for the 2018.5 model year.
“We’re making Automatic Emergency Braking standard across all grades of our best-selling models, including the exciting and affordable Rogue Sport. It’s part of our comprehensive vision for helping reduce fatalities known as Nissan Intelligent Mobility,” commented Michael Bunce, VP of product planning at Nissan North America.
At the other end of the spectrum, the SL FWD and SL AWD come in at $27,190 and $28,540, respectively. For the mid-range SV – which is the best overall package in the Rogue Sport family - you’re looking at $23,740 and $25,090, respectively. Across the board, the compact-sized crossover that bears the name Qashqai in Canada is driven by a 141-horsepower 2.0-liter four-banger.
Connected as standard to an Xtronic continuously variable transmission with Eco Mode, the Rogue Sport features four-wheel independent suspension for both ride comfort and surefooted driving dynamics. Fuel economy? 25 miles per gallon in the city and 32 mpg highway according to the EPA, which isn’t bad at all for $22,110.
The mid-year update also brings Intelligent Cruise Control as standard to the range-topping SL. The feature can also be had as part of the SV-exclusive Technology Package, which costs $2,240 and includes the All-Weather Package ($920 as a standalone option). These being said, what does the base trim have to brag about?
In addition to the safety features mentioned beforehand, Nissan adds a four-speaker audio system controlled via 5.0 inches of touchscreen, SiriusXM satellite radio, Siri Eyes Free, air conditioning with in-cabin microfilter, split-folding second-row seat, six-way manual adjustments for the driver’s seat, and six cargo tie-down hooks.
Other 2018 models from Nissan upgraded with standard Automatic Emergency Braking include the Leaf, Sentra, Altima, Rogue, Maxima, Murano, and Pathfinder. Now available at U.S. dealers nationwide, the Rogue Sport is the second-cheapest utility vehicle in the Nissan lineup after the Kicks. Coming this spring as the replacement for the Juke, the Kicks is expected to be priced at around $19,000.
