Nissan Z Proto Transformed Into a Shooting Brake Looks Mid-Engine Spot On

Since Nissan itself decided the new Z Proto is just a concept, artists should always be free to post their reinterpretations. Especially when said reworks include an engine switch. The mid-engine position is very popular since the C8 generation of the Chevrolet Corvette made the move, so the virtual rehash also ups the stakes with a body changeover to the posh shooting brake configuration.
According to Instagram user Oscar V (wb.artist20), the modifications are actually on the light side of things: he decided to do just “two quick edits”. We wouldn’t call a new body style as being something simple to achieve (save for the alternate reality of the Photoshop world), let alone think moving the engine from the front to a midship position is very easy.
But, hey, when you do the modifications yourself and never have to fight an entire team of corporate bosses, it’s entirely up to you how to describe the work. Of course, no one really expects these projects to leave the virtual realm, so a few conventions can be disregarded for the purpose of general car entertainment.
Ever since it was introduced, the Z Proto study has been hotly debated by the fan community – and it quickly morphed into its possible 400Z series representation. It was also transformed into an entire family, with SUV and sedan derivatives – so it was only a matter of time before the virtual artists entered the exotic world.
This is the case today, when the Japanese sports car gets an upgrade to the shooting brake option and also moves the engine. That latter part was actually hard to spot if not for the description of the artist itself, which also decided to address the most controversial design element...
Yes, of course, we are talking about the new rectangular radiator grille, which seems to have become the preferred point of debate for everyone surfing the web in search of what else is new about the Z Proto. It turns out the artist made a quick fix of the problem, by simply altering the perfect rectangular (and for many, hideous) shape. Nissan, what do you say now?
