2021 Nissan Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition Has Snazzy Looks and Exclusive Perks

Just a few years ago everything was still in working order for the ubiquitous sedan category. This allowed carmakers to basically not care at all about this body type other than regularly updating the dull looks with more boring styling, and casually throwing in a few new things here and there. Jump forward to the second decade of the 21st century, and the models that survived the crossover / SUV assault are more spectacular and better equipped than ever.
Take the Asian automakers for example, which are featuring some of the most confident designs on the market – Kia's K5 has just launched with daring stunts, and now the 2021 Nissan Maxima is not letting the guard down either as it celebrates its 40th anniversary on the American market.
New for the upcoming model year that goes on sale later this fall (with pricing and specifications to be announced closer to the dealership arrival date) are not just the customary enhancements, but also a limited production package for the new Maxima 40th Anniversary Edition.
It takes off starting from the flagship Maxima Platinum trim and adds a host of tailored elements. These include a new two-tone Ruby Slate Gray Pearl body paint mixed with a glossy black roof, unique 19-inch gloss black alloys, black exterior flourishes to contrast the cockpit’s daring red semi-aniline leather seats, as well as 40th Anniversary exterior and interior markings, among others.
The 2021 Nissan Maxima, the Japanese automaker’s longest-running nameplate on the U.S. market, will arrive on showroom lots with 40th Anniversary Edition, SV, SR, and Platinum trim levels, but there will be just one choice for the powertrain. That would be the company’s combination of the powerful 3.5-liter V6 with 300 hp and the well-known Xtronic transmission.
Nissan’s eight-generation flag carrier joins a very young range of sedan models, with those looking for something else below the Maxima having a wide choosing range with the recently updated Altima, Sentra and Versa cars.
