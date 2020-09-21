Don't Try This With the Boss: Kia K5 Does Flying 360-Degrees Flat Spin

Automakers know very well that catching the attention of consumers is really hard these days. People now have a hard time focusing on anything that’s longer than a Tik Tok video, so the stakes are higher than ever before. Somehow, Kia has managed to come up with an idea that perfectly fits the bill... and the shock factor is just off the ramp (pun intended).
Just a few years ago, midsize sedans needed not worry about anything else except each other. But all that changed, and the modern age has drastically reduced their influence – even their bread-and-butter niches (families, the business medium) are turning their attention more towards crossovers and SUVs.
The main reason for the switch was the added practicality and confidence instilled by the higher-riding machines. We have no idea if customers will consider the new Kia K5 as having more points in these categories after the company’s latest stunt, but it certainly brings an added peace of mind in knowing that it can do a flat spin (360-degrees) while flying between two ramps...
Joke aside, the South Korean automaker clearly nailed the shock-part of the presentation for the U.S. introduction of the new generation model. Kia decided to change the name of its executive sedan from Optima to the K5, and while it’s certainly not adding any excitement from this point of view, it is compensating in all other departments.
The styling is much more impressive, and the performance thoroughly supports the new design credentials. And because it wanted the “K5 Live” launch to feel special, one of the pivotal moments associated with the brand’s presentation during the 72nd Emmy Awards ceremony featured this “never-before-seen stunt” with the K5.
We would have very much liked to officially know the name of the daredevil driver – but Kia only mentions he is a “world-famous stunt driver.” Well, we did a little digging of our own and came up with the name of Jalil Jay Lynch, one of the three stunt drivers from the company's previous spectacular outing (see it in the second video below) of the midsize model.
The keyword here being stunt, we advise future buyers of the K5 to not try this at work, at home, or with family, or alone, or in any condition. But they could enjoy its other features – including the top-spec 290-hp GT trim level.
