2021 Nissan Titan Starting Price Revealed, Base Model Costs $36,550

The Titan isn’t a bad truck at first glance, but Nissan does have a few problems that hinders the half-ton pickup’s success in the United States. In addition to woeful reliability, $36,550 excluding freight for the most basic of specifications is too much money. 26 photos



Described as the second year of the "new-generation Titan" even though it's actually a mid-cycle refresh of a truck that launched for the 2016 model year, the Canton-built truck is exclusively offered with the 5.6-liter Endurance V8 that promises "best-in-class 400 horsepower and 413 pound-feet" of torque. What Nissan is referring to is standard horsepower and torque, but hey, marketing works in mysterious ways.

A thing that certainly makes the Titan an interesting choice over domestic pickups is the bumper-to-bumper coverage of 100,000 miles or 5 year, whichever comes first. The Japanese automaker also offers a segment-exclusive but somewhat pointless concierge service that provides "24-hour access to a live assistant at the push of a button." To the point, Nissan can help you with "restaurant reservations, appointment scheduling, wake up calls, and even personal shopping for event tickets or a special gift."

As ever, the Titan XD soldiers on with an extended wheelbase (15 inches longer than the Titan Crew Cab) and an over-the-top starting price at $45,030 excluding $1,595 for freight. This version of the full-size workhorse used to be offered with a Cummins turbo diesel V8 until the 2019 model year, but Nissan pulled the plug on it over slow sales.

Speaking of which, take a wild guess how many Titans were sold in the United States last year. 31,514 examples is the answer you're looking for, which equates to a drop in the ocean when compared to the 896,526 full-size trucks sold by Ford in the same time frame. For reference, the nearest equivalent to the King Cab 4x2 S comes in the guise of the Ford F-150 SuperCab 4x2 XL with the Coyote V8 at $33,915 including destination charge and incentives. The Chevy Silverado and Ram 1500 are also better value, and if you look at the sales figures for these fellows, it's pretty obvious that Nissan still hasn't grasped the competitiveness of this segment and fleet operators alike.

