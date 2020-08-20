A Japanese Werewolf in America, the ATTKD R34 Nissan GT-R Is a Sight to Behold

Just seeing an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R casually driving around American roads is almost surreal, not to mention we are dealing with a unit that was special even when it left the factory floor. Being an R34 GT-R V-Spec (Victory Specification) meant the owner was also receiving the ATTESA E-TS Pro system and an Active LSD at the rear, a beefier suspension with reduced ground clearance, front and side splitters, as weel as a carbon fiber diffuser at the back. And when all that work was done it was time for the GT-R to also enter the shop of Japanese tuning specialist ATTKD...

12 photos