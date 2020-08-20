A Japanese Werewolf in America, the ATTKD R34 Nissan GT-R Is a Sight to Behold

Just seeing an R34 Nissan Skyline GT-R casually driving around American roads is almost surreal, not to mention we are dealing with a unit that was special even when it left the factory floor. Being an R34 GT-R V-Spec (Victory Specification) meant the owner was also receiving the ATTESA E-TS Pro system and an Active LSD at the rear, a beefier suspension with reduced ground clearance, front and side splitters, as weel as a carbon fiber diffuser at the back. And when all that work was done it was time for the GT-R to also enter the shop of Japanese tuning specialist ATTKD...
Without exaggerating, this R34 GT-R currently belonging to socialite and car gearhead Mark Wang clearly qualifies as one of the most extreme builds of the generation currently roaming U.S. soil. It is a beautiful mod, nonetheless, eschewing the shocker looks of some contemporary tuners (such as Liberty Walk) for a spectacular, yet fully functional look.
The model deserted its probable Tsukuba Time Attack destination for a “quiet” life next to Wang, the founder and CEO of CarMeets, a car enthusiasts smartphone app but not before the Godzilla went through a workout back at the ATTKD headquarters. It came out of there with all sorts of upgrades, from a unique carbon hood to the GT500 wing at the back.
Interspersed in between is a carbon fiber roof, an Alcantara-clad dashboard with carbon-wrapped door cards and even some plexiglass windows. With all the changes designed for a functional look no wonder the curb weight dropped a few hundred pounds from stock down to 3,150 pounds (1,429 kg).
It also includes upgrades to the brakes and suspension – the latter redone by Mark himself with new $7000 Nismo coilovers just a couple of months back.
According to the current owner the R34 GT-R has had a rich competition history back in Japan and even posted a 2015 Tsukuba Championship 56.9-second lap to beat some of the most famous R34s out there. It landed in the possession of Mark complete with the engine upgrades that made it all possible, including a couple of HKS 2530 turbines, with the Skyline reaching around 650 whp.
