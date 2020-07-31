Toyota Reveals Pricing and Special Edition Info for 2021 Tundra and 4Runner

If you need to haul your entire family, tow a boat, and climb on top of a mountain you cannot go wrong with the Toyota 4Runner. Likewise, if you want to carry your work crew, tow a camper, and reach an isolated job site, you cannot fail when selecting the Toyota Tundra either. Which is why both are so popular among all-wheel-drive enthusiasts. And now the automaker has prepared all sorts of goodies for the 2021 MY.
First up is the 4Runner, which has an upgraded lighting system – all trims now receive LED fog projectors and LED headlights. The SUV’s top model, the 4Runner TRD Pro comes packing new alloys, shocks and that “out of this world” Lunar Rock color Toyota is so proud of. The automaker is also introducing a completely new limited series – the 2021 4Runner Trail Special Edition.
It can be had based on the SR5 trim with a choice of two- or four-wheel drive and a color palette that includes Army Green, Cement, Midnight Black, and Super White. Other enhancements include black elements inside and out, dark gray “TRD Off-Road” alloys and a few utility perks: a 40-quart cooler and sliding cargo tray in the cabin, and a Yakima LoadWarrior rooftop cargo basket on top of it.
Pricing for the 2021 4Runner kicks off at $36,340 for the base 4x2 SR5, a two-wheeled Trail will be $38,315, while the 4x4 variant can be had from $40,190. The highest-priced 4Runner grade is the TRD Pro at $50,470.
Moving on to the Tundra pickup, the 2021 model year pricing starts with the 4x2 SR5 Double Cab which is $35,365. If you want Tundra’s equally new Trail model you can shell out $41,970 for the 4x2 CrewMax version or some $45,020 for the 4x4 version. The automaker is also making available for the 2021 Tundra the new Nightshade Edition. That one goes from $43,390 for the 4x2 Double Cab or $46,440 for the 4x4 in the same body configuration.
Of course, the most expensive 2021 Tundra will be the TRD Pro model, with the 4x4 CrewMax starting at $53,050. The truck has a 5.7-liter V8 under the hood, a maximum payload capacity of 1,730 pounds and a 10,200 pounds towing rating.
