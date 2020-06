Go to Japan And Put a TRD “Tuxedo” on Your Lexus LC

The TRD enhancements are available – at least at home in Japan - on virtually every model in the luxury automaker's lineup, from the high-performance Circuit Club Sport Parts dedicated to the RC F to the Sports Parts for the LS limousine or the compact NX F crossover. The Lexus LC is getting a new set of accessories – dubbed LC Exterior Parts.The name is self-explanatory, so we’re not dealing here with any interior or powertrain enhancements.That’s not to say the LC Exterior Parts does not hold its own - Toyota's Racing Division decided the new accessories are not just for show, but they should also add tangible – aerodynamic in this case – benefits.And yes, we’re pretty much enamored with the freedom-sampling convertible LC , but anyone can have the TRD enhancements for the metal-covered version as well. The aero bits and pieces include a front spoiler, side skirts, a rear diffuser & rear side spoiler, the proper rear spoiler, an aero cowling, a rear wing as well as set of aero mirror covers.Together, these are meant to decrease wind resistance, thus improving fuel efficiency, and driving performance. They are also adding a tad of comfort by lowering the overall wind noises. Aside from that TRD is also giving customers the option to select one of three sets of 21-inch forged alloy wheels in Diamond Gray Metallic, Ice Black and Lunanium Gun Metallic.These are lighter than the standard sets and might enhance drivability alongside the set of performance dampers – if everything is checked up then your LC will sit lower to the ground by 30 mm up front and 25 mm at the back.