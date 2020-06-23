Go to Japan And Put a TRD “Tuxedo” on Your Lexus LC

What we have here is Toyota Customizing & Development Co., Ltd.’s desire to leave no stone unturned and no Lexus model without a proper, official, tuning attire. The latest fashionable entry in the roster is the stunning Lexus LC in its convertible form – and the subtle TRD enhancements look even better than on more “mundane” models in the roster.
The TRD enhancements are available – at least at home in Japan - on virtually every model in the luxury automaker's lineup, from the high-performance Circuit Club Sport Parts dedicated to the RC F to the Sports Parts for the LS limousine or the compact NX F crossover. The Lexus LC is getting a new set of accessories – dubbed LC Exterior Parts.
The name is self-explanatory, so we’re not dealing here with any interior or powertrain enhancements.That’s not to say the LC Exterior Parts does not hold its own - Toyota's Racing Division decided the new accessories are not just for show, but they should also add tangible – aerodynamic in this case – benefits.
And yes, we’re pretty much enamored with the freedom-sampling convertible LC, but anyone can have the TRD enhancements for the metal-covered version as well. The aero bits and pieces include a front spoiler, side skirts, a rear diffuser & rear side spoiler, the proper rear spoiler, an aero cowling, a rear wing as well as set of aero mirror covers.
Together, these are meant to decrease wind resistance, thus improving fuel efficiency, and driving performance. They are also adding a tad of comfort by lowering the overall wind noises. Aside from that TRD is also giving customers the option to select one of three sets of 21-inch forged alloy wheels in Diamond Gray Metallic, Ice Black and Lunanium Gun Metallic.
These are lighter than the standard sets and might enhance drivability alongside the set of performance dampers – if everything is checked up then your LC will sit lower to the ground by 30 mm up front and 25 mm at the back.
