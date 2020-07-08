2021 Toyota TRD Pro Family Is "Out of This World", 4Runner Takes the Spot

We all know Toyota is not the most adventurous automaker out there, save for a few notable exceptions. We all lovingly remember the popular retro-cued FJ Cruiser of yesteryear, and Toyota made up well for its disappearance from the U.S. auto market with the TRD Pro models. Now, all four – 4Runner, Tundra, Sequoia and Tacoma – are entering the 2021 model year with a few, but notable novelties.
First up for the 2021MY models will be the switch from the current Army Green to a new Lunar Rock shade. We really do not know if the color is as extraterrestrial as the company’s "Out of This World" tagline suggests, but it does bode well with the adventurous nature of the TRD Pro lineup.
Next comes the 4Runner TRD Pro which is being put under the spotlight (pun intended) for the 2021 model year with the introduction of standard LED headlights across all trims. The Limited, Nightshade and TRD Pro also come with LED high beam technology and the latter also keeps its ‘Rigid LED’ fog lights for another model year.
These are not the only changes in store for the 4Runner TRD Pro, as the model additionally receives “new black TRD alloy flow form wheels wrapped in Nitto Terra Grappler tires,” according to the company. And the new setup brought additional fine-tuning for the suspension setup, with modifications to the 2.5-inch Fox Internal Bypass Shock for better on- and off-road balance.
Toyota fans who do not go all out on the off-road characteristics like the TRD Pro aficionados will have a new way to mix the two worlds starting this fall. The company has announced the approaching release of the 2021 Tacoma, Tundra, and 4Runner Trail Special Editions that were first seen at the 2020 Chicago Auto Show. All three models are based on the SR5 trim and can be had in both 2WD and 4WD configurations.
