2021 Toyota Camry Arrives as XSE Hybrid and Introduces Safety Sense 2.5+

If you are tired of all the crossovers, SUVs, and trucks out there – then Toyota has a best-selling solution for riding closer to the ground. It is the 2021 model year iteration of the legendary Camry, presenting itself with a new grade (XSE Hybrid) and best of all the confidence to the new Safety Sense 2.5+.
Changes are limited to these two notable additions – Camry has been fighting a losing battle during the past four years or so. Gone are the days when the Japanese sedan was ruling undisputed the passenger car market in the United States (it was the top selling model for the period between 2002 and 2016). Just imagine: during the second quarter of the year the automaker rolled less than 49k units (as opposed to 94+ k examples during Q2 of 2019).
Nevertheless, Toyota does treat the 2021 Camry to a host of upgrades. The entire range is updated now to a new “floating” infotainment display that comes in two size options (7- or 9-inch).
Also, the front ends of all grades have been subtly changed for better differentiation between versions. That's because after last year the automaker introduced the performance oriented TRD version and the all-wheel drive choice, and it decided to kill off the L trim 2021MY, the LE becomes the base model.
The front styling modifications make a better case for the LE and XLE trims being oriented towards comfort while the sporty SE and XSE have their own atmosphere as well. The LE also gets a new 17-inch alloy style and the XLE comes with refreshed 18-inchers.
There are also new color options - Blueprint and the Camry TRD-exclusive Ice Edge / Midnight Black Metallic. The 2021 Toyota Camry is the first model in the automaker’s lineup arriving with the updated Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ suite, standard across the entire range.
The changes include an enhanced Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection system, zero mph distance check and stop-resuming capabilities for the Full-Speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), along with general improvements in responsiveness under certain conditions.
The company retains the same powertrains for the new model year - 2.5-liter Dynamic Force four-cylinder, 3.5-liter V-6 and the THS II hybrid system. The first comes with the same output of 203 hp at 6,600 rpm and 184 lb. ft of twist at 5,000 rpm – though the sportier XSE grade gets a slight bump to 206 hp / 186 lb. ft and the AWD models are downrated to 202 / 205 hp.
The classic V6 option remains, with 301 horsepower and 267 lb. ft on tap. Meanwhile, the THS II makes do with 208 hp. You can catch up to all the changes thanks to the press release attached below.
