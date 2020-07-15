2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition Is a TRD in All but Name

The Japanese automaker is banking on its newly found sporty credentials – the styling has gone from bland to fully-eccentric and TRD models are popping up everywhere. Not inside the compact Corolla range, unfortunately, even though last year the Camry and Avalon larger siblings did get the treatment. Instead, the 2021 Corolla arrives with a host of enhancements and the 6,000-unit Apex Edition.
Toyota is playing the classic affordable sports sedan trope – and they might be on to something, in which case the limiting the production to just 6,000 examples might turn out a bad idea. Time will tell if the clients will appreciate the TRD-inspired styling and sporty upgrades.
For now, we can tell you the Apex Edition is actually a package available on the Corolla SE and XSE grades.The enhancements include custom modifications to the aero package of the body along with an exclusive sport-oriented exhaust system.
Oh, and do not forget the trendy bronze accents set to contrast the rest of the kit’s black elements. In case you want even more exclusivity, the 169-horsepower 2.0-liter “Dynamic Force Engine” can be hooked up to a 6-speed manual stick shifter instead of the regular Dynamic Shift CVT.
The issue here would be that just 120 of the 6,000 examples will get the 6-speed “intelligent Manual Transmission” (6 iMT) so better catch the supply while it lasts. Fortunately, all Apex Editions will come pre-installed with the track-oriented suspension that keeps the Corolla closer to the ground by 0.6 inches.
All in all, the modifications bring a 47 / 33 % increase in front and back roll stiffness. And the 18-inch black alloys are not there just for show – they drop down weight by 2.2 lbs. per wheel and increase the braking airflow. Toyota is also introducing a series of enhancements across the entire Corolla line for the 2021MY.
The standard features now also include Android Auto compatibility in addition to the already available Apple CarPlay and Amazon Alexa connectivity. All Corolla models will feature an Automatic Engine Shut-Off system, the LE trim gains a new Convenience Package and Corolla Sedan gains rear side airbags (total tally is now up to 10) along with other safety systems.
