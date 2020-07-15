2021 Toyota Corolla Apex Edition Is a TRD in All but Name

The Japanese automaker is banking on its newly found sporty credentials – the styling has gone from bland to fully-eccentric and TRD models are popping up everywhere. Not inside the compact Corolla range, unfortunately, even though last year the Camry and Avalon larger siblings did get the treatment. Instead, the 2021 Corolla arrives with a host of enhancements and the 6,000-unit Apex Edition.

13 photos