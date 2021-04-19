Insane Banshee Build Drag Races Emelia Hartford's Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette. Yikes

4 BMW X6 M and Mercedes-AMG GLE 63 Want to Be Supercars, Drag Race the Urus

Despite what some people might think (there's a name for them but we're not going to use it here), she's not just a pretty face, but somebody who knows a thing or two about cars and can actually drive them too. Oh, and she also happens to own the world's quickest Chevrolet Corvette C8 Stingray that we know of, having just completed a quarter mile run in 9.48 seconds.Obviously, her car is not stock. It's as far away from that as possible - or as much as GM would allow it right now since people are still trying to figure out how to tinker with the C8's. The list of modifications is vast, but the two things that require most of your attention are kind of sitting in plain sight. Well, assuming you're looking at the 'Vette from the back.We're talking about the two turbochargers that forced the removal of the rear bumper to make the necessary room as well as provide plenty of oxygen to be force-fed into the cylinders. According to Emelia, the setup is good for 1,200 hp, but due to the ECU and transmission limitations, it only runs at about 700 hp at the moment. Which is still enough to make it the world's quickest C8 , apparently.In the opposite corner sits one of the most insane four-wheeled rigs there are: a modified Yamaha Banshee that spends most of the short time it races on two wheels, with the rider in a constant fight for his life that must be consuming both physically and mentally while also looking like tremendous amounts of fun.It's one of those matchups where it's impossible to predict a winner, unlike Emelia's previous race on the Hoonigan channel where her modified Corvette went against a stock Porsche Taycan Turbo.Sure, you can pick one or the other here as well, but if we were to ask you why, you couldn't offer a solid answer. That's mostly due to the Banshee, which is the real unknown quantity here since we're well aware of what Emelia's C8 can do. That thing, though, with its wide and soft rear tires and a rider with an apparent death wish looks like it's ready to cause an upset. Weird matchup? Yes, but also entertaining as hell.