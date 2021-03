This Is the Quickest Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette in the World, Does Low-9s Runs

ECU

Ever since GM announced the phenomenal sub-$60,000 starting price of the mid-engined 'Vette back in 2019, enthusiasts had a dream: strap a pair of turbos to the 6.2-liter V8 sitting behind the seats and give supercars/hypercars hell on a budget.Well, this is 2021, Chevy has increased the C8's pricing by $1,000 , and there have been plenty of TT builds, even though the factoryremains a tough nut to crack due to special encryption. The C8 Stingray has thus traveled from its factory quarter-mile time of 11.2 seconds straight into the 9s arena.However, until recently, no mid-engine Corvette had gone below the 9.5s mark in the 1,320 feet sprint; that is precisely what happens after the 10:50 timestamp of the clip below.The video allows you to see Phoenix, actress and vlogger Emelia Hartford's C8 Corvette Stingray, working its way to a 9.41s 1/4-mile run, while delivering trap speeds in excess of 144 mph (231 km/h). As far as drag racing terms go, note that the E.T. (Elapsed Time) determines how quick a machine is, while its terminal velocity will obviously tell you how fast it is.In its speed quest, this Chevy was fitted with a pair of Precision 62/66 ball bearing turbos, and while the factory ECU is still in there, the boost is handled by a Peitz Performance control unit. At the same time, a Holley Dominatorkit with a standalone ECU feeds the LT2 motor with ethanol.Using C16 race gas, this motor has proven it can deliver in excess of 1,000 horsepower , and you can certainly hear it building that sweet boost before sprinting towards the horizon. The power is sent to the prepped surface of the track using still-road-legal Mickey Thompson ET SS drag-friendly rubber kept in place by beadlock wheels.Sure, the adventure hasn't been easy, with the C8 Corvette earning itself the Phoenix nickname after dealing with trouble such as a cracked piston and a fire . But those were the things that boosted its owner's determination, so yes, the race to the 8s league is on.