Mustard Yellow 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Looks Fresher Than New

Say all you want about Toyota’s long-lived Land Cruiser line of vehicles, but the moniker sure is a hit. No matter the generation it is part of, the family has always been an appealing one, not only mechanically, but also from a visual standpoint.
Add to the stock look of the model some well-placed love and care, and people might end up with a small fortune on their hands. A fortune that could be worth as much as $59,900, like is the case with the Land Cruiser we have here.
The SUV is part of the series made by Toyota between 1960 and 2001. This one is closer to the line’s origins than its ending, having been assembled back in 1978. It now looks perhaps better than it did back then, thanks to what is described as a “detailed, frame-off restoration.”
The Land Cruiser is wrapped in a color called Mustard Yellow, offset at the front by the iconic white on the frame of the front grille. The body is propped on 15-inch steel wheels that look extremely appealing in this application.
Open the doors and you’re treated to a leather interior in black, contrasted by the mustard yellow sprayed generously on the dashboard and the other metal parts visible from behind the wheel. The FJ40 was treated to some upgrades when it was remade, and it now sports a CD player as well.
The wheels get their spin thanks to the power provided by the 2.4-liter engine fitted under the hood. We’re told this is the correct engine for this particular machine, and is tied to a four-speed manual transmission and factory differentials, all of them of course overhauled with the rest of the SUV.
This particular 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 is for sale on RK Motors and, as said, it is going for $59,900.
