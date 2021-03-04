22-Mile 1978 Toyota Land Cruiser HJ45 Hasn't Actually Come Out of a Time Capsule

In case anyone hasn’t caught up with Toyota Land Cruiser history, the Japanese company’s longest-running series has been around Planet Earth since 1951 in a variety of configurations. Naturally, the most renowned body style is the SUV derivative, but the Land Cruiser was also offered as a convertible, station wagon, and even as a cab chassis.
That means anyone with a soft spot for classic trucks can also blend the legendary Japanese reliability and off-road prowess with great payload and towing capabilities. There’s just one catch, though: examples in great condition are always in high demand among collectors and Toyota aficionados.
Another issue would have to do with the entire research needed to uncover such an automotive gem. Luckily, GR Auto Gallery of Grand Rapids, Michigan, has already taken care of both major issues with their presentation of this pristine 1978 HJ45 example that looks as if it spent its whole life in a time capsule.
Actually, the Land Cruiser truck flaunts these stunning sights thanks to a recent full restoration, as shown by the odometer reading that wants us to believe it covered just 21 miles (34 km); it’s probably not the original mileage, though. According to the consigner, we’re dealing with a “complete, frame off, nut and bolt restoration where a tremendous amount of detail was executed from start to finish.”
We’ll take their word for granted because the HJ45 does look even better than the day it first left the factory gates. By the way, if it’s not already apparent from the gallery shots or the accompanying footage (video embedded below), the HJ45 was a long-wheelbase version of the Land Cruiser FJ40 series that was manufactured in “Troopy” (11 people on board, three in the front and eight in the rear on benches) and pickup versions.
As far as this 1978 unit is concerned, it’s equipped with the reliable 3.6-liter inline-six motor running on diesel fuel, which is mated to a four-speed stick shift and Toyota’s well-known “go anywhere” four-wheel-drive system.
After its detailed restoration, it presents itself in an Olive Grey shade on the outside, including in the bed, and has a complementary gray interior. Naturally, everything looks as new both in visible and (usually) invisible locations, such as the undercarriage. All is period correct as well, save for the chunky Mickey Thompson tires. As such, no wonder this Land Cruiser has a very modern asking price of $79,900.
