1997 Toyota Land Cruiser Has Serious Off-Road Mods and a Surprise Under the Hood

With Toyota’s Land Cruiser being the second longest-running SUV in production behind a much less reliable nameplate (hint, it’s the massive Chevy Suburban), one basically can’t go wrong with any of this iconic nameplate’s generations. Even if the example you’re about to buy already has a huge mileage count on its odometer.
Normally, we’d be crazy to show anyone a vehicle that has already racked more than 282,000 miles (around 454,000 km). But, with the Toyota Land Cruiser, this traditional indicative of a car’s current state of health is less important than when dealing with other nameplates.
After all, there's one 1982 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ60 still traveling Planet Earth on a World Record Tour that started more than 36 years ago and has helped a very nice couple cover no less than 186 countries and around 478,000 miles (more than 769,000 km) ever since.
The Toyota we noticed on cars&bids is a member of the FJ80 series family. This 1997 example is finished in black and comes with an Oak leather interior. Granted, it doesn’t sport a Doug DeMuro seal of approval like the matching finish 4Runner we presented earlier, but it’s a compelling build, nonetheless.
Accent on the build part because we’re not dealing with a stock Land Cruiser. Instead, the SUV has been prepared for just about anything, starting with a supercharger addition under the hood to surprise its upcoming new owner with a livelier response compared to the traditionally lethargic 4.5-liter six-cylinder.
That’s not all, because this is clearly an off-roading rig. As such, the Land Cruiser comes with 17-inch alloys snatched from an unsuspecting 4Runner, a three to four-inch (76 to 101 mm) suspension lift kit, a Spartan locking diff, aftermarket fender flares, an ARB front bumper complete with a meaty winch, LED exterior lights, and even some carbon fiber trim or custom exhaust.
There isn’t much time left on this bid, though, as the auction will conclude later today. But it’s also not overly expensive; the current high bid at the time of writing stands at a mere $9k.
