Low-Mileage 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4 Gains Doug DeMuro's Seal of Approval

There really isn’t a secret that Toyota’s 4Runner is a great SUV. And, according to Doug DeMuro, the Japanese sport-ute is slowly but steadily turning into a popular choice even when it comes to older generations. Actually, he specifically describes the third generation as an “icon” in the making.
Naturally, that called for one of his compelling reviews to specifically “explain why people love these so much.” It’s the complete package, with his usual rundown of all the neat little quirks and features, along with a drive to get a feel for the (rather old) SUV on the road (from the 19-minute mark).
By the way, Doug DeMuro even comments on his own video (embedded below) with a fun anecdote about a friend’s 4Runner that was rolled on the grass, got back on its wheels, and was driven like this for years. Yes, another statement about the mythical prowess of Toyota’s builds.
Still, we suspect that Doug had some interest in painting a pretty picture about the 4Runner. That’s because the example he reviewed is actually for sale and on consignment from his new auction website for car enthusiasts, Cars & Bids, which launched just last year.
Interestingly, that means the upcoming owner will not only be getting the 4Runner, but also Doug DeMuro’s direct seal of approval. We’re dealing with a 2000 Toyota 4Runner SR5 4x4, dressed up in black and sporting an Oak leather interior. It comes with rock crawling abilities thanks to the factory 4-wheel drive and even has the desirable five-speed manual transmission.
Better yet, it comes with a clean sheet of documented history and has only traveled approximately 27,600 miles (44,418 km), having just two owners during its lifetime. The current seller has acquired the SUV in 2018 from the original owner that had it since new from 2000.
Underneath the hood resides a 3.4-liter V6, which could deliver 183 horsepower and 217 lb-ft (294 Nm) of torque back in the day. The power is routed to all four wheels through the aforementioned five-speed manual, as well as a part-time 2-speed transfer case. The 4Runner is sold at no reserve, with the highest bid (at the time of writing) standing at $22,472.
