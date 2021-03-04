Australia Believes the Toyota Yaris Keeps Egging You on to Drive Recklessly, LOL

You think of the Toyota Yaris, and perhaps one of the last things to cross your mind is “Boy, this monster is really begging me to go wild with it and break all the rules!” Not that you couldn’t, mind you, but that’s not the image Toyota is leaning on to promote the Yaris family.

Still, some people will complain about. And this means that the latest Toyota Yaris television commercial came very close again to falling foul of advertising standards and regulations in Australia after a complaint that it encouraged reckless, downright dangerous driving behaviors.You might be familiar with the fact that both Australia and the UK take marketing content very seriously, and complaints received in relation to it even more so. A handful of complaints to the competent authority following the airing of one commercial, either on TV or in print, is enough to warrant an investigation. Depending on its results, the ad can be modified or pulled altogether.The media is very ungenerous when it comes to coverage of these supposed incidents, too. Much like a storm in a teacup, the tiniest, most insignificant detail is dissected, trashed, and blown up. Even if the company that’s at the center of the storm is ok with writing off the expense of an ad that was made but can’t be aired, no one wants this kind of aggravation. Bad media is bad media in many cases; there is no such thing as “bad publicity is better than no publicity” when it comes to certain products.Back to the Yaris, just two months ago, Australia’s Advertisement Standards Bureau ruled that an ad for the entire Yaris family was in violation of its rules because it promoted unsafe driving . The ruling was based on a couple of seconds of footage showing a GR Yaris breaking traction as it came out of the garage—which was located in the middle of nowhere, by the way.For the second time in as many months, a Toyota ad has come under scrutiny for the alleged depiction of dangerous behavior on the road. This time, rally driver Harry Bates is shown powersliding across a dirt field, clearly enjoying the fact that his hatchback is capable of rally-worth performance.Despite the warning on video that the scenes were shot on a closed circuit, with a pro driver at the wheel and with all necessary precautions in place, a formal complaint was lodged. Apparently, “the vehicle [is] driving too far too fast on the highway, hilly terrain, dirt roads,” and “this type of driving doesn’t make legends, it makes dead people.”The ASB investigated and, as per CarExpert , finally concluded that Toyota was not in the wrong this time. Of course, Toyota was forced to issue a statement regarding the ad, highlighting all those things anyone with a decently-working pair of eyes and some common sense could see.“Toyota confirms that the vehicles were being driven within the legal speed limit and were closely monitored at all times during filming,” the carmaker says. “It is clear that the Toyota Gazoo Racing driver is engaging in motorsport activities. Accordingly, he takes the necessary safety precautions such as wearing a helmet and seat belt, and at all times is in full control of the motor vehicle.”We’re moving toward a future in which depictions in media match reality more accurately. That means using all body types and skin color in fashion and beauty, a zero-tolerance limit on retouching and deceiving imagery, and more inclusiveness and transparency throughout. It also means showing more responsibility when it comes to messages put on any public forum. An admirable thing and, if you believe the hype, a much-needed change for the younger generations.But this is not it . This is just some Karen wasting taxpayers’ money and Toyota’s money to complain about something that is clearly a simulation and comes with all the warnings demanded by law. It’s funny how stupid and ultimately trivial it is, but it’s funny in a way that makes you sad after you’re done laughing.