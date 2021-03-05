1971 Toyota Land Cruiser Rocks 1970 Chevrolet 350 Engine, and It Loves It

Dodge Viper Shelby GTS/CS Is the Only Prototype, Comes With Carroll’s Blessings

There seems to be no four-wheeled vehicle out there that a good-old Chevrolet engine can’t power. Hell, the things are so versatile we’re probably not that far away from seeing a motorcycle cradling a contorted bowtie-branded powertrain in its frame. 15 photos



Today’s find in this category is a 1971



But the Mickey Thompson 15-inch aluminum wheels get their spin not from a Toyota engine, as we’ve become accustomed to seeing these past few days as we move through our



Shining its chrome under the hood, the engine sends its power to the road in carefully-controlled batches by means of a 3-speed automatic transmission. It has done so for 6,600 miles (10,600 km) since work on the SUV was completed.



The Land Cruiser is for sale on Generally speaking, people love fitting Chevrolet engines in old Ford cars, just as much as they like fitting Ford rear ends on old Chevrolet cars. But that’s just what we get on the surface, as the waters are much deeper in the custom industry and, as said, filled with Chevy-powered quirkiness.Today’s find in this category is a 1971 Toyota Land Cruiser . Visually, it is your usual Land Cruiser revival. It sports dark red on the body, a lift for it to better handle uneven terrain, and specialized gear. That includes heavy-duty bumpers, a front with a Warn winch, and rear with a swing-away spare tire and jack mount—all there to help it get out of the sticky situations it might get itself in.But the Mickey Thompson 15-inch aluminum wheels get their spin not from a Toyota engine, as we’ve become accustomed to seeing these past few days as we move through our Toyota Month coverage, but a Chevy motor. And it’s not even a recent crate piece of hardware, but a rebuilt 1970s-era 350ci (5.7-liter) V8 that powered who knows what bowtie car.Shining its chrome under the hood, the engine sends its power to the road in carefully-controlled batches by means of a 3-speed automatic transmission. It has done so for 6,600 miles (10,600 km) since work on thewas completed.The Land Cruiser is for sale on Classic Auto Mall , going for $40,000. It comes complete with a black canvas convertible top placed over a welded roll cage, a new CD stereo unit running a subwoofer placed at the rear, and new BFGoodrich all-terrain tires.

