1965 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ40 Is an Imperfect Piece of Japanese Eye Candy

It’s probably a stretch to label old Toyota Land Cruisers as classics, let alone collectibles. The decades-old incarnations of the nameplate can take a beating, are reliable, and versatile enough to cover a wide range of needs, but classics they are not. 16 photos



One of today’s old Land Cruisers comes in the form of an



And it’s not for the lack of trying. Although imperfect, as a vehicle this old should be (there are scratches, dents, paint chips, and a lot of wear and tear on the seats inside), the FJ40 does shine in a special way, hinting it could be a trusted sidekick for someone for years more to come.



Riding on 15-inch wheels shod in Hercules Terra Trac tires, the SUV moves its gold body (the result of several repaints performed in its past) under the power of a 3.9-liter engine tied to a three-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. There are 13,000 miles (21,000 km) miles shown on the odometer, but that’s certainly not the real mileage on the thing.



The FJ40 is equipped with folding front windshield and bi-fold rear doors, while the interior houses a split bench up front and center-facing jump seats at the rear. Just perfect for a trip out in the wild with your trigger-happy hunter friends. They are, however, at the top of the shopping list for a lot of people in the market for a pre-owned vehicle, as we’ve already seen this past week as we kicked into motion our Toyota Month coverage.One of today’s old Land Cruisers comes in the form of an FJ40 from 1965, the early years of the nameplate. We found it looking all gold and charming on Bring a Trailer , hoping to draw enough interest and sell for big bucks. So far, it seems to be failing, as only $11,750 have been pledged for it with about ten hours left in the auction at the time of writing.And it’s not for the lack of trying. Although imperfect, as a vehicle this old should be (there are scratches, dents, paint chips, and a lot of wear and tear on the seats inside), the FJ40 does shine in a special way, hinting it could be a trusted sidekick for someone for years more to come.Riding on 15-inch wheels shod in Hercules Terra Trac tires, themoves its gold body (the result of several repaints performed in its past) under the power of a 3.9-liter engine tied to a three-speed manual transmission and a dual-range transfer case. There are 13,000 miles (21,000 km) miles shown on the odometer, but that’s certainly not the real mileage on the thing.The FJ40 is equipped with folding front windshield and bi-fold rear doors, while the interior houses a split bench up front and center-facing jump seats at the rear. Just perfect for a trip out in the wild with your trigger-happy hunter friends.

Editor's note: This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party. This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.