2021 Chevrolet Corvette MSRP Increases by $1,000 on March 1st

When the biggest of the Big Three in Detroit revealed the starting price of the C8 Corvette, pretty much everyone was astonished by it. Bang for the buck, no sports car in the segment can touch the Stingray at $59,995.
Chevrolet made a big deal out of preserving the manufacturer’s suggested retail price for the 2021 model year, but March 1st will see the MSRP increase by $1,000 across the board. This intel comes courtesy of Corvette Action Center, which lists the 1LT at $60,995 including destination charge.
The 2LT and 3LT will start from $68,295 and $72,945 on Monday, and the same increase applies to the power-retractable convertible. In other words, the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible with the 3LT trim level will set you back $79,945 before options such as the Z51 package.
If you’re currently waiting for General Motors to manufacture or deliver your ‘Vette, fret not because all orders in the Workbench system aren’t affected by the increase. In case your dealer hasn’t placed the order, then the final price does hike up by $1,000 according to Corvette Action Center.
In related news, GM has been recently testing the Z06 in Sedona, Arizona with a center-mounted exhaust system. The first performance-oriented version of the eighth-generation Corvette may be revealed in July, which leads me to believe that 2021 production will conclude sometime this fall.
Based on the 5.5-liter V8 of the C8.R endurance racer, the engine in the 2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 features a flat-plane crankshaft for higher revs and more top-end horsepower. 600-plus horsepower, or so the rumors suggest.
The 2022 model year will also see the introduction of three new colors for the exterior. Instead of Sebring Orange, Shadow Gray, and Zeus Bronze, the midship sports car from Bowling Green, Kentucky will get Amplify Orange Tintcoat, Hypersonic Gray Metallic, and Caffeine Brown Metallic.
Oh, and by the way, 2023 may be the model year of the mid-cycle refresh. According to the MT Confidential section of the April 2021 issue of Motor Trend, even the interior will feature a different center console.
