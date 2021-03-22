Twin-Turbo C8 Corvette Drag Races a Porsche Taycan Turbo, Fight Is Brutal

The C8 Corvette is America's surprise drag racer, only making 495 horsepower, yet capable to keep up or outrun potent ponies like the GT500 or Hellcat/Demon. But playing with electric cars is an entirely different challenge, as the Chevy doesn't have what it takes to be in the big leagues with the top-end Porsche Taycan and Tesla Model S... at least not when stock.

7 photos