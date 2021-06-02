Play Pretend NFS Porsche Unleashed in Real Life With This 996 Turbo Cabriolet

Back in the year 2000, the fifth installment in the Need for Speed series was unveiled and it was all about Porsche. Dubbed NFS: Porsche Unleashed, the game lets you get behind the wheel of several of the carmaker’s most popular models, from the iconic 356 all the way to the modern-day flagship, which back then was the 911 Turbo (996).
It’s hard to put into words what this game meant for racing sim fans in the early 2000s, because in terms of realism, it was up there with the best of them. It also helped boost the 996 Turbo’s popularity among people who never got to drive one or even see one up close, and while history hasn’t exactly been kind to the 996 because of its controversial styling traits, we can’t help but appreciate the Turbo variant just as much now as we did a full two decades ago.
Built between 1997 and 2006, the 996-generation Porsche 911 came with a water-cooled engine instead of an air-cooled one, an all-new chassis, sleeker exterior styling and the controversial “fried egg” headlights, rather than the “bug eye” units everyone expected to see. The interior was also redesigned, but for cost-saving reasons, major components such as the suspension were taken from its predecessor, the 993.
Naturally, the 996 Turbo was the tip of the spear, at least until the Turbo S was introduced in the penultimate model year. Power came from a twin turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six, good for 414 hp (420 ps) and 415 lb-ft (563 nm) of torque. Everything got sent to all four wheels through either a five-speed Tiptronic gearbox, or a six-speed manual.
It’s the latter that’s available on this 2004 Arctic Silver Metallic model, getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer. By now, you’ve probably noticed the aftermarket front bumper with the red inserts, as well as the custom rear spoiler. For better or worse, they help the car stand out even more.
We do like the black 19-inch MHT wheels with their polished lips, the red calipers, xenon headlights, and the stainless-steel exhaust tips. The KW V3 adjustable coilovers were a nice touch as well.
As for the interior, you get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated and power-adjustable black leather front seats, sat-nav, automatic climate control, cruise control, a trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer and a few other goodies.
Even though it has 60,000 miles (96,500 km) on the clock, we’re pretty sure lots of people would jump at the chance to give this 996 Turbo a new home.
Built between 1997 and 2006, the 996-generation Porsche 911 came with a water-cooled engine instead of an air-cooled one, an all-new chassis, sleeker exterior styling and the controversial “fried egg” headlights, rather than the “bug eye” units everyone expected to see. The interior was also redesigned, but for cost-saving reasons, major components such as the suspension were taken from its predecessor, the 993.
Naturally, the 996 Turbo was the tip of the spear, at least until the Turbo S was introduced in the penultimate model year. Power came from a twin turbocharged 3.6-liter flat-six, good for 414 hp (420 ps) and 415 lb-ft (563 nm) of torque. Everything got sent to all four wheels through either a five-speed Tiptronic gearbox, or a six-speed manual.
It’s the latter that’s available on this 2004 Arctic Silver Metallic model, getting auctioned off through Bring a Trailer. By now, you’ve probably noticed the aftermarket front bumper with the red inserts, as well as the custom rear spoiler. For better or worse, they help the car stand out even more.
We do like the black 19-inch MHT wheels with their polished lips, the red calipers, xenon headlights, and the stainless-steel exhaust tips. The KW V3 adjustable coilovers were a nice touch as well.
As for the interior, you get a leather-wrapped steering wheel, heated and power-adjustable black leather front seats, sat-nav, automatic climate control, cruise control, a trunk-mounted six-disc CD changer and a few other goodies.
Even though it has 60,000 miles (96,500 km) on the clock, we’re pretty sure lots of people would jump at the chance to give this 996 Turbo a new home.