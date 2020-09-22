JDM-Style Porsche 996 Looks Strange With Abflug Supra Widebody Kit

View this post on Instagram

This has to be by far the most complex 3D model I’ve ever done. One of the most polarising bodykits for a Mk. IV Supra - Abflug S900, put on a 996 Porsche. Almost every part of bodywork has been modified, replaced or deleted. Very proud of this one. . . #3dmodeling #conceptart #automotivedesign #automotiveart #porsche #996 #996revival #porsche911 #abflug #porschelife #abflugjapan #jdmcars #jdmnation #modifiedsociety #carporn #speedhunters #donutmedia #noriyaro

