JDM-Style Porsche 996 Looks Strange With Abflug Supra Widebody Kit

Every car has a few generations that aren't as popular, and in the case of the Porsche 911, we're probably talking about the 996. As such, nobody is going to be upset when one of them gets a JDM-style makeover.
The 996 sits right between the classic air-cooled era and the modern, razor-sharp modern generations. It's not a sweet-spot at all. We see it as Porsche's E36 M3 - strange to look at and not as mechanically advanced as the model that came after (997 and E46), but an excellent project car.
We've seen plenty of people use these as race cars or dragsters with V8 swaps. However, the Abflug body kit is something new to our eyes, and that's because we're dealing with a rendering, not a real build.
When artist mick_em_all posted these photos a few days ago, we immediately saw the JDM connection. However, without reading the description, we thought the body kit copied the Veilside look, made famous by the RX-7 in the Tokyo Drift.
However, the kit is actually based on the Abflug S900, which was designed to fit the JZA80 version of the old Toyota Supra. According to our research, it came out in 2001 and featured not only the cosmetic enhancements but also a powerful 2JZ for the show car.
The kit replaces pretty much every panel on the car and gives it an aero look that's impossible to explain. The bodywork is wider than stock, dipping to create creases and wave patterns. You can still buy it for around $10,500 if you're up for a challenge.
In any case, the Abflug styling had to be re-shaped again to meet the smaller rear-engined proportions of the 996 Carrera. The only thing that's the same is the soft Z-shape indented into the sides. The nose is vaguely reminiscent of the 935 Slant Nose but is actually also inspired by the Supra kit.
This has to be by far the most complex 3D model I’ve ever done. One of the most polarising bodykits for a Mk. IV Supra - Abflug S900, put on a 996 Porsche. Almost every part of bodywork has been modified, replaced or deleted. Very proud of this one. . . #3dmodeling #conceptart #automotivedesign #automotiveart #porsche #996 #996revival #porsche911 #abflug #porschelife #abflugjapan #jdmcars #jdmnation #modifiedsociety #carporn #speedhunters #donutmedia #noriyaro