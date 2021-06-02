Toyota Cannot Say ‘No’ to Crossovers, Introduces 2022 Corolla Cross in the U.S.

The crossover and SUV boom has given birth to yet another such vehicle: the 2022 Corolla Cross. This is the latest player to join the high-riding party in North America, after it was shown in Thailand last year, and it should go on sale in the coming months.
Slotting between the C-HR and RAV4 in the brand’s U.S. lineup, the 2022 Corolla Cross is built around the TNGA-C platform of its sedan and hatchback brethren, in turn shared with other Toyotas. Pricing will be announced in due course, but it will cost more than the C-HR ($21,595 MSRP for the 2021MY) and less than the RAV4 ($26,250 for 2021MY).
Available with front- and all-wheel-drive, the Japanese company’s new compact crossover uses the 2.0-liter ‘Dynamic Force Engine’ of the Corolla S, making 169 HP and working in conjunction with a CVT (continuously variable transmission).
The AWD models get the brand’s Dynamic Torque Control system that can channel up to 50% of the thrust to the rear wheels when needed and disengage it altogether when the vehicle does not need the extra traction. This helps improve the fuel economy, with Toyota estimating it to return 32 mpg (7.4 l/100 km) combined for the FWD and 30 mpg (7.8 l/100 km) for the AWD model. The towing capacity is rated at up to 1,500 lbs (680 kg).
Up front, the 2022 Corolla Cross features a prominent grille flanked by LED headlights. Plastic cladding was used on the lower parts of the body, highlighting its more ‘utilitarian’ nature. The roofline is slightly arched towards the rear and ends with a spoiler, whereas at the back, it has a pair of horizontal taillights, the corporate logo in the middle of the tailgate, and its name on the left side of the license plate holder, with the trim level and drivetrain highlighted by additional badging on the right side. Depending on the selected specification, wheel options range from 17-inch steel to 18-inch alloys.
The cockpit design soldiers on with minimal changes over the hatchback and sedan, though occupants will sit higher. The model can be had with single- or dual-zone A/C, power moonroof, SofTex upholstery, 10-way, power adjustable driver’s seat, heated front seats, 8-inch infotainment system and 7-inch multi-info display. The Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration will be standard across the range, which includes three trim levels named the L, LE and XLE. The latter two will feature a wireless charging pad, and two additional USB ports for the rear passenger compartment. Amazon Alexa will be on deck, and customers will be able to spend more on the JBL premium sound system.
Toyota’s 2022 Corolla Cross will launch with the brand’s Safety Sense. The suite of driver assistance gear will make the daily commute more pleasant, featuring blind spot monitoring and rear cross-traffic alert on the LE and XLE, and front and rear parking assist with automatic braking on the range-topper.
