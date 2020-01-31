Porsche 911 (996) EV Conversion Looks Like a Taycan Stablemate

When Porsche introduced the 996 incarnation of the 911 back in 1998 (yes, the age of the car might seem difficult to believe), this caused quite a stir. And while the water-cooled transition eventually convinced purists to play along, the "fried egg" headlights continue to split opinions to this day, despite the sales success and the design awards received by the Neunelfer. So how about a rendering that aims to rewrite 996 history by introducing an electric conversion?
Despite the fact that the 996 Neunelfer is becoming a collector car, multiple examples have been taken down the EV route last decade. Nevertheless, the pixel work we have here has something special to offer, since it also updates the styling of the rear-engined coupe, in a way that might just bring this closer to the Taycan.
It all starts up front, where the headlights, whose inner graphics fall in line with those of the said EV model, are now connected via a massive display. The latter doesn't only change the way in which we perceive the front end, but also shows the vehicle's state of charge, for instance, displaying a flower that blossoms as the battery gets topped up.
Subtle widebody aside, the profile of the Porscha seems to sport carbon wheels (991 Turbo S Exclusive, anybody?), with the thin spokes allowing us to throw a glance at the carbon-ceramic brakes.
The headlight signature matches the futuristic style of the light clusters up front, while the ducktail spoiler adorning the posterior of the Zuffenhausen pixel work is joined by a wing that seems inspired from that of the... Ford Escort RS Cosworth (by the way, here's a rendering showcasing a modern take on the Cossie).
We can safely say this is one of the most eccentric pieces coming from digital artist Chris Labrooy - he's worked with Porsche before, for instance delivering uber-quirky official ads that put a smile on one's face. However, this project, which or may not have been officially approved, seems like it has a much stronger connection to the real world.
Here is a concept study I have been working on for an electrified 911 996 generation. The main design intervention was to rethink those eccentric headlights to include a display that could communicate charging in an interesting way. In this instance a series of flowers bloom to indicate charging progress. The rear has a revised tail light and the overall stance is wider with some flared wheel arches. Lastly a rather large wing. #porsche #911carrera #design #concept