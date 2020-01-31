Porsche 911 (996) EV Conversion Looks Like a Taycan Stablemate

View this post on Instagram

Here is a concept study I have been working on for an electrified 911 996 generation. The main design intervention was to rethink those eccentric headlights to include a display that could communicate charging in an interesting way. In this instance a series of flowers bloom to indicate charging progress. The rear has a revised tail light and the overall stance is wider with some flared wheel arches. Lastly a rather large wing. #porsche #911carrera #design #concept

