Here Is Why the GMC Hummer EV Is an Off-Road Monster

The long-awaited return of the legendary Hummer is here as GM reveals the first edition of the fully electric super-truck. It is a spectacular vehicle in every way and is designed to successfully conquer any terrain with intimidating ease.
Based on the M998 Humvee military truck, the original Hummer was released in civilian clothing and began production in 1992.
The first two models were purchased by Arnold Schwarzenegger, who has been a long-time fan of the military truck and actively lobbied for a civilian version.
After purchasing the Hummer brand from AM General in 1999, GM attempted to revive the truck but the H2 and its smaller H3 sibling did not manage to live up to expectations.
Ten years have passed since the last Hummer, an H3, drove out the factory gates. Due to the difficult financial circumstances at the time, GM decided to ax the brand and focus on its GMC trucks.
However, the American carmaker decided to bring back the Hummer as the most revolutionary EV truck to ever grace the trails currently ruled by gas guzzlers such as the Ram 1500 TRX and Ford F-150 Raptor.
Ultium batteries that will power up to three electric motors, which will generate a combined output of 1,000 hp.
The revolutionary truck will not only be enormously powerful, but it is designed to be an extremely capable and versatile off-road vehicle.
It features a unique electric four-wheel-drive system with torque vectoring that makes the truck easy to maneuver and ensures increased traction even on the most unforgiving terrain.
Due to its immense power and innovative drive system, the truck can climb 60% slopes both driving forward and in reverse. Moreover, it can climb 18-inch (46 centimeters) verticals and easily cross through water as much as 2 feet (61 centimeters) deep.
The Hummer EV is equipped with an independent front and rear adaptive air suspension system, which is paired to the electrical motors and is designed to improve handling in tough, off-road conditions but also on smooth highway roads.
Traction in any condition is improved with the help of a front e-Locker, which is an electronically controlled, driver-selectable locking differential. It can lock both front wheels so they turn at the same speed and can be aided by the integral distribution of available torque to either wheel.
The standard 18-inch wheels on the new Hummer are equipped with 35-inch-OD Goodyear Wrangler Territory MT tires, which can be inflated or deflated by the driver using the onboard software.
The most interesting off-road feature is the four-wheel steering capabilities of the truck. Three driver-selectable settings can either turn off the rear-wheel steering or set it in an automatic mode, which turns the rear wheels either in the same or opposite direction of the front wheels, depending on the situation.
The GMC Hummer EV is equipped with five skid plates that protect the underbody, which also features UltraVision front and rear cameras that help the driver clear obstacles and place the wheels on and off trails.
GMC has announced that its first electric truck will be available in 2022 with a starting price of $80,000, which is about twice as much as a gas-powered truck.
In my humble opinion, though, it is an incredible EV that is worth the high price, especially for that CrabWalk feature, which may be very helpful in tight off-road situations and is guaranteed to turn heads every time you use it.
