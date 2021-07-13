Toyota GR Supra Races Chevrolet Camaro and Kia Stinger GT, Earns Their Respect

Even though cars like the Toyota GR Supra and the Kia Stinger GT aren’t direct rivals, the two do have a couple of things in common, such as the fact that they’re both imported to the U.S. from abroad, and they both represent budget-friendly performance-oriented solutions to everyday motoring within their respective segments.
As far as the Supra is concerned, we’re not sure if this is the updated 2021 version or not, which means it might still be putting down “just” 335 hp (340 ps). We do know it’s not a 2.0L model, given its best quarter mile time of the day, which it put down while racing the Camaro.
Against the Stinger GT, with its 365 hp (370 ps), the Toyota definitely underperformed while still managing the pull out the win. It crossed the quarter mile mark in 13.29 seconds at 110.29 mph (177.5 kph), while the Kia needed 13.62 seconds at 105 mph (169 kph), which matches its official figures.
The second race was a lot more interesting though, as both cars performed up to their potential. The Supra once again managed to grab the win, with a time of 12.44 seconds at 110.51 mph (177.8 kph), while the Camaro (probably an SS model) was hot on its tail with a 12.59 second run at 114.32 mph (184 kph). If they would have raced over a longer distance, the Chevy would have probably won.
Alas, this was a quarter mile fight and the Toyota GR Supra managed to pull out all the stops, despite a relatively poor showing against the Stinger.
For the 2021 model year, you can grab a GR Supra from $43,090, which means opting for the new 2.0-liter turbocharged version with its 255 hp. The 3.0-liter inline-six turbo model starts from $51,090 and is now good for 382 hp (387 ps).
Against the Stinger GT, with its 365 hp (370 ps), the Toyota definitely underperformed while still managing the pull out the win. It crossed the quarter mile mark in 13.29 seconds at 110.29 mph (177.5 kph), while the Kia needed 13.62 seconds at 105 mph (169 kph), which matches its official figures.
The second race was a lot more interesting though, as both cars performed up to their potential. The Supra once again managed to grab the win, with a time of 12.44 seconds at 110.51 mph (177.8 kph), while the Camaro (probably an SS model) was hot on its tail with a 12.59 second run at 114.32 mph (184 kph). If they would have raced over a longer distance, the Chevy would have probably won.
Alas, this was a quarter mile fight and the Toyota GR Supra managed to pull out all the stops, despite a relatively poor showing against the Stinger.
For the 2021 model year, you can grab a GR Supra from $43,090, which means opting for the new 2.0-liter turbocharged version with its 255 hp. The 3.0-liter inline-six turbo model starts from $51,090 and is now good for 382 hp (387 ps).