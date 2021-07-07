Blown Camaro Spits Fireballs, Nitrous 'Vette Skids Into Barrier in Sketchy Drags

Late last month (June 25th and 26th), a lot of feisty racers invaded the South Georgia Motorsports Park in Adel, Georgia for the local edition of the Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event. And, as always when there’s a no-prep surface, high egos, as well as (extremely) powerful rides... things can go spectacularly wrong in a matter of moments. And that applies to everyone, irrespective of the age of their ride.
Just to show that drag racing misfortunes have no respect for either the elderly or the young, here are the good folks over at the “National No Prep Racing Association” delivering some mighty action involving both newer and older monster machines that get into sketchy situations. First up (0:45 for the presentation) come a blown Chevy Camaro looking all vintage and gloriously copper as well as its modern opponent, a white Lexus.
This initial race comes to a swift conclusion from the 1:45 mark as the Japanese ride gets narrowly beaten by the old school drag strip monster. Unfortunately, the driver didn’t have a single moment of celebration because just before deploying the parachute the Chevy’s engine spits a massive fireball. According to the on-screen description both the driver and car were fine after the spectacular fireworks display, but user comments pointed out the racing weekend was over for the spectacular Camaro.
Next the focus moves (from the 3:36 mark) on a contemporary Chevrolet Corvette which entered the no rules class (aka “run what ya brung”) with decidedly big plans. Unfortunately, the quarter-mile gods had other ideas in store for the nitrous-fed monster racer. As such, during an initial grudge match run against an old-school (but equally feisty) Ford Mustang Mach1 that starts at the 5:10 mark in the video embedded below, the Corvette sadly met its demise (at least for the time being).
According to the description, the track was sketchier than ever after it rained all evening, and we could easily see the Corvette not only didn’t stand a fighting chance against the cool Blue Oval (that was clearly a massive gap), but it also quickly lost control and slid into the wall. Fortunately, the driver appeared to be unharmed, and the car just might stand a chance to get back into the game after some hefty repairs.
