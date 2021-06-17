Enigmatic Plymouth Road Runner Drags Turbo S10 and Fox Body, Someone Gets Walked

In the entertaining world of no-prep drag racing, producing a different quarter-mile setup in a sea of turbocharged Fox Body Ford Mustangs, Nitrous Camaros, or twin-turbo Chevy trucks is quite an achievement. One that needs to be cherished and surrounded by mysticism and secrecy, apparently.
Thanks to the good folks over at the National No Prep Racing Association channel on YouTube, we have seen a lot of no-prep drag strip action from all over America. As such, we have come to understand some of the traditions, such as the fact that a lot of small tire class racers love the affordability and easy upgrade process of turbo Fox Body Mustangs.
Of course, the Chevy lot is also very much present when duty calls, and we have seen very nice nitro-fed Camaros or a host of twin-turbo trucks. But this time around the channel’s small tire class coverage of the Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event focuses a bit on a very cool build, a mysterious Plymouth Road Runner. The action took place recently (June 4th and 5th) at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio, and no one really knows what this menacingly low and sleek ride hides under the rather ugly hood.
Of course, this is a boosted Road Runner, but aside from that, it seems that everything else is surrounded in secrecy. Nicknamed the Hate Tank, this Plymouth is sure to cause a stir and inflame egos wherever it appears, so it’s no wonder the first skirmish in the video embedded below starts with a “grudge race.”
It’s a rather decrepit-looking turbo Fox Body Mustang going against the Plymouth dark menace from the 1:15 mark and, quite surprisingly, the Blue Oval manages to get the upper hand and come out victorious. Because this was an unofficial race both remained in the competition for the next day and progressed to the finals of the small tire class for a big rematch (check out the result from the 8:41 mark).
Before we get to the epic conclusion, though, there’s still time for additional quarter-mile battles featuring the Road Runner. As such, from the 4:10 mark, the Hate Tank meets another Fox Body, a more colorful example called Raggedy Ann, while from the 6:50 mark we also see Jason Cantu’s spectacular twin-turbo Chevy S10 truck get a major beating from the Road Runner.
