Enigmatic Plymouth Road Runner Drags Turbo S10 and Fox Body, Someone Gets Walked

More on this:

1 2V Turbo Stick Shift Ford Mustang Drag Races Everything, Old Is Better Than New

2 Exposed Triple Turbo Diesel Truck Gets Climate Change Lesson From S10 and 'Vette

3 Twin-Turbo C8 “Phoenix,” World's Fastest Corvette, Beats Its Own Record... Twice

4 Sleeper Chevy Malibu Smokes Them All at the Strip, Save for Unassuming Fox Body

5 Turbo Big Block Oldsmobile Cutlass Drags Blown Chevy Camaro SS for Surprise Loss