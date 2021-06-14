Zero Gravity Workstation Was Designed for Ultimate Gaming and Working Experience

Exposed Triple Turbo Diesel Truck Gets Climate Change Lesson From S10 and 'Vette

During the Street Outlaws No Prep Kings event that recently took place (June 4th to 6th) at the National Trail Raceway in Hebron, Ohio, there were quite a few different diesel competitors in attendance. They were spread over different platforms and some of them are quite the wild rides with a lot of potential... and the propensity to put up an excessively large smoke show.But there was one diesel rig that clearly stood out in the crowd. And it’s not just because it sports an almost unbelievable triple turbo setup , with a couple of them sticking out of the bed in the most exposed kind of ways. Or the fact that its largest turbo was quite literally spread out inside the cabin.One can check them all out from the 2:07 mark, along with a cool solo run, but the main reason this black (with red flames) Dodge Ram captured our attention was the ironic “Climate Change” message displayed on the windscreen. It’s quite a provocation to the entire world, not just the competitors in the other lane.No worries, though, because there were a couple of equally interesting machines quite up to the task of discussing the planet-wide issues at hand. First up from the 3:18 mark came Jason Cantu’s mind-boggling twin turbo Chevy S10 (Team La Vicktoria), and one of Texas’ most recognizable drag racers didn’t let anyone at home down.Instead, the S10 quickly wheelied its way to a spotless victory as it seriously gapped the triple turbo truck rival by at least a couple of body lengths. Next up, the diesel tried its luck against a thoroughly prepared turbo Chevy Corvette from the 4:11 mark but ultimately proved the smoke show was just a curtain thrown over the shame of losing both skirmishes...