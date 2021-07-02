“Black-Eye” Toyota Supra Drags 8s Turbo Mustangs, Someone Gets Severely Smoked

Toyota’s fourth-generation Supra is probably one of the most recognizable models of the 1990s thanks to its pop-culture apparitions and the successful run on the import tuning scene. And, quite frankly, it’s going to be very hard to forget the series considering the level of performance it’s still capable of displaying at various events.
Let’s take the latest video (embedded below) from the good folks over at the Drag Racing and Car Stuff YouTube channel, for example. Shot at a recent Street Car Takeover event, it features a tame-looking green Toyota Supra Mk IV. Well, the term is used loosely here, since we’re dealing with an A80 wearing a few tell-tale signs that something is amiss.
Among them, the variety of high-performance outlet stickers, the fact it’s sporting a huge wing in the back, or the parachute strapped to the rear. But the one giveaway is quite funny to explain. While at first sight, this Supra seems to have been into a recent “brawl” that gave it a “black eye,” that’s actually a neat carbon fiber arrangement for the huge turbo dwelling underneath the hood.
So, the Supra is missing the right headlight assembly on purpose, not by mistake. And seeing the “Limited Edition 15th Anniversary Supra” badge during the presentation (starting at the 3:30 mark) further solidifies our first impression that we’re dealing with a very special Japanese import car. It’s Jared Holt’s Real Street Performance Supra, a car that once featured in an episode of the National Geographic TV show Street Outlaws.
Right now, it’s doing what it knows best, competing against great performers and nailing quarter-mile wins. Case in point, there’s a trio of Mustang encounters, along with a cool solo run and a shameful Chevy Camaro pass (see it at the 2:18 mark if you want to get saddened). Of them all, a couple of Ford rivals stood out in the crowd, nailing mighty eight-second performances.
Unfortunately for the Blue Oval fans out there, the Supra was above them all (see the encounters start at the one-minute and 4:25 timestamps). But all in all, these weren’t bad runs.
Among them, the variety of high-performance outlet stickers, the fact it’s sporting a huge wing in the back, or the parachute strapped to the rear. But the one giveaway is quite funny to explain. While at first sight, this Supra seems to have been into a recent “brawl” that gave it a “black eye,” that’s actually a neat carbon fiber arrangement for the huge turbo dwelling underneath the hood.
So, the Supra is missing the right headlight assembly on purpose, not by mistake. And seeing the “Limited Edition 15th Anniversary Supra” badge during the presentation (starting at the 3:30 mark) further solidifies our first impression that we’re dealing with a very special Japanese import car. It’s Jared Holt’s Real Street Performance Supra, a car that once featured in an episode of the National Geographic TV show Street Outlaws.
Right now, it’s doing what it knows best, competing against great performers and nailing quarter-mile wins. Case in point, there’s a trio of Mustang encounters, along with a cool solo run and a shameful Chevy Camaro pass (see it at the 2:18 mark if you want to get saddened). Of them all, a couple of Ford rivals stood out in the crowd, nailing mighty eight-second performances.
Unfortunately for the Blue Oval fans out there, the Supra was above them all (see the encounters start at the one-minute and 4:25 timestamps). But all in all, these weren’t bad runs.