26-In 1987 Box Chevy Drag Races 9s Hellcat and Lady's CTS-V, It's Way Too Close

Box Chevrolets from 1977 to 1990 may be slowly turning into very cool rides today, but at the time Impalas and Caprices weren’t exactly all the rage. Instead, these were seen as the standard sedans to be used by retirees for going to church or grocery shopping. Right now, though, we’re starting to get the hang of it, considering that self-made examples can take up the challenge of quarter-mile skirmishes against modern rides like the Dodge SRT Hellcat and Caddy CTS-V.

28 photos