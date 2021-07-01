Veilside Supra Digitally Tests 1990s Devotees With Cool Wall of Wheels Quiz

Automotive car care company Meguiar’s may not be family-owned anymore (3M acquired it back in 2008), but its more than a century love for vehicles is probably just as strong. And, in keeping with the trends, they sometimes engage in rather odd partnerships. Case in point with their latest endeavor involving some of the most famous car digital artists out there.
For example, Khyzyl Saleem (who so happens to own a Mazda RX-7 himself) has decided to play with the JDM pre-conceptions and recently came up with a shooting brake version of the rotary sports car. Pixel master Jon Sibal, on the other hand, is a bit more subtle. For his first installment in the “Portrait of an Icon” series he’s doing alongside Meguiar’s, he came up with a 1980s Lamborghini Countach referencing pop culture movies.
One can check up the artwork further down below and attempt to spot all the movie Easter Eggs (there’s a total of 17 of them), but we’re actually here to discuss his latest installment. This time around, he jumped to another decade, taking up for discussion the 1990s import tuning scene. He’s no stranger to cool JDM models, so it was only natural to come up with something focusing on the Toyota Supra MK IV. It’s not just any other A80, though, because we’re dealing here with a Veilside Supra.
Easily one of the most recognizable cars from the era, especially since many other companies decided to copy the unmistakable design blatantly, it’s probably a perfect fit when discussing the 1990s era among automotive enthusiasts. While digital artists usually let the imagination flow when taking up a project, this time, the Supra was left (almost) untouched and is presented in the original launch color, complete with the Combat kit and the Andrew Racing V wheels.
Mind you, he did remaster the interior a little bit for even more ‘90s Easter Eggs and then went all out with the backgrounds. And we’re not talking about the mandatory Meguiar's setting. Instead, we’re all freaky about the huge Wall of Wheels. Naturally, the artist threw out a new challenge—to identify all the brands out there...
